"The heart of your city": the future of Richmond's downtown

Dec. 30—On reflecting on the successes and hopes for Richmond's downtown, Dreaming Creek Brewery owner Charley Hamilton said, "Downtown is where your city lives. That is the heart of your city."

Generally, Hamilton indicated that he feels that things are going well.

For example, he is one of many who have called the Millstone Festival a "smashing success" and was very excited at the progress and draw for the Millstone Entertainment District — which allows for open-container beverages during special events — has brought to local businesses.

He was also very positive about the development of Armory Park, noting, "I drive by this park daily and I always see it full of adults and children. I would love to see a few more of these pop up in other parts of the city."

Jackson's manager Lee Maranville has also noticed direct improvements to downtown in recent years, saying, "I think it's been really good to start focusing on downtown and I think they're on the right, the right path for sure."

He explained, "Even though we're a restaurant, I think it's cool to encourage other things like food trucks and all those little festivals, too, because that increases a little traffic for us, too...They're downtown walking around and trying new things."

Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich said that the city has actively worked to create more opportunities to draw people from the interstate to downtown, including partnering with Kentucky Utilities to place an electric car charger in the City Hall parking lot.

"There's not a Saturday I don't come in here that somebody's not plugged up to it charging, and that was kind of the idea was to have people pull off the interstate and come downtown, charge their car, and walk around," explained the city manager.

Additionally, the city made a strategic move in changing the long-term living place of the Squire Boone Rock, which was previously housed in the courthouse.

According to Minerich, the rock was slated to go into storage during renovations. Instead, it will be on display at City Hall '24/7' for tourists and locals to interact with and learn more about the history of the artifact.

Maranville also took a moment to boast that the city had made definite improvements to "the water situation" downtown, where the streets would flood following rain.

"In 2019 — Mayor Blythe's first year — he insisted that we fix Water Street," recalled Minerich. "If you remember, Water Street had brick pavers that were coming loose and popping out of the roadway. There were constant complaints about how rough the road was, and it wasn't draining water properly."

The city worked with Bell Engineering to come up with a solution, rectifying the situation in only a year. The process involved removing brick pavers, installing additional stormwater inlets, trench drains, sub-surfacing, and repaving the street.

This was only one of the city's infrastructure improvement projects, which included paving West Main Street and replacing and repairing sidewalks from West Main Street to downtown and from Madison Central High School to downtown.

In the next couple of years, the city will continue to repair and replace sidewalks around Third Street and the east side of town.

It is a series of small changes that add up to a more fulfilled big picture, conveyed Minerich, who explained that the City of Richmond is currently experiencing "momentum" that officials can capitalize on for "responsible" growth.

Minerich believes that the high growth of the area is a direct consequence of having a city that boasts a lower cost of living than Lexington while providing amenities and a school system that provides a "high quality of life."

The goal of these ongoing changes is to keep that quality of life trending upwards with responsible and intentional planning.

An example of Minerich's idea of "responsible growth" can be seen in the city's investment in Armory Park.

The park, which opened earlier this year, was constructed strategically on a qualified census tract, meaning that the park was placed in an area where 50 percent of households with incomes below 60 percent of the Area Median Gross Income or where there was a poverty rate of 25% or more.

To clarify, this brought recreational opportunities, such as a basketball court, playground, and skate plaza, plus foot traffic for a low-income area. The designation allowed the city to utilize ARPA funds for the construction of the park.

Minerich believes that other projects, such as the city's upcoming regional sports complex, demonstrate being "ahead of the curve" with bountiful recreational opportunities for a growing population, much like when the city developed Lake Reba 30 years ago.

Another investment the city is infusing into future development plans is that of housing.

The city has approved four new housing developments which will reportedly include 1,600 single-family homes, 235 duplexes, and over 1,100 apartment units.

Critical points & a plan of action

The City Commission's approval of a two-phase, $45,000 feasibility study to assist the city in promoting the future of the Glyndon Hotel and the city's approval of 450 business licenses in 2023 may also be signs of new life coming to downtown in the coming years.

The building has laid empty for many years following its closing with few plans for revival in sight and none of them panning out. Most recently, the property's owners Rodney Davis and Bryan Kirby had presented plans to renovate and reopen the space in 2019, but those did not come to fruition at the time.

Results from the study are expected to be presented in February 2024.

Empty spaces like that of the Glyndon Hotel serve as an ongoing point of critique when discussing the future of downtown, as locals have questioned what can be done about those spaces.

Hamilton is among them. He compared his local experiences as a business owner to those he had while exploring expansion opportunities in Hazard.

"They [Hazard] have reached out to us a couple of times with properties and everything in hand," he said, adding that the city was able to do this due to the buying power the city of Hazard gained by exerting a vacancy tax on empty buildings.

According to Hamilton, he learned from city officials that locals were "flipping" their unused property and selling it back to the city.

He would like to see Richmond also impose a vacancy tax on property owners whose properties sit empty and unused.

"I think that, without the vacancy tax, you're going to have the empty places sit empty just like they are now," Hamilton asserted.

Minerich, however, argues that it is better to uphold the "momentum" currently being seen in Richmond, which Census data confirmed to be one of Kentucky's "fastest growing cities" with a population over seven times higher than Hazard, to fill spaces with new businesses without "penalizing property owners with more taxes."

Instead, the city is currently poised to take funds established in the Tax Increment/Incentive Financing District (TIF) in the downtown to capture tax revenue that can be reinvested into the downtown area.

Basically, according to the city manager, any tax revenue collected above the original base amount will be set aside to be reinvested into that district, which includes a mixture of residential and commercial property, including the Glyndon Hotel and Millstone areas.

"As that TIF fund grows, we'll look at how we can use that to reinvest in the downtown TIF district," he explained, adding that the account currently holds approximately $138,000.

Again, Minerich emphasized steadiness in this approach to growth, saying it might be a period of years before that money goes into development projects.

The hope, according to Minerich, is that consistent investment will reap larger rewards down the line.

"That'll continue to grow over the years. Other city managers I talked to say you have to be patient with a TIF district and let the money accumulate before you can really make a big investment back into downtown," he explained.

In the meantime, Minerich also hopes to bring new resources and connections to budding and current businesses with their small business economic development coordinator hire, Kerri Hensley.

Her duties will reportedly include inventorying and categorizing empty spaces within the city and working with existing businesses to identify needs with which she can assist, including guiding people through city regulations and processes.

Minerich says that Hensley's business assistance will combine with connecting with local initiatives and community groups, meaning that suggestions like those shared by Maranville, who hopes for a "centralized" way to hire locals, especially those who are "down on their luck" or recovering from addiction or trauma, can be heard.

"There's not a real good resource to tap into that, and I know there's a big need for a lot of people who don't get chances to get jobs, maybe by just not having a good set of clothes. You know, not not having a person to advocate for them," he explained.

There will also be opportunities for the community to come together. Just this year, the first Downtown Christmas decorating contest was held.

The city is also considering joining the Kentucky Main Street Program; however, the city must first consider if it is ready to put forward the considerable investment of $75,000 per year specifically for downtown projects.

"We're looking at options for joining," said Minerich. "I think we want to make sure we spend our funds responsibly."