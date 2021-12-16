Heart doctor accused of hit-and-run that killed Reedley good Samaritan enters plea

A cardiologist from Sonora pleaded not guilty Thursday to hit-and-run and vehicular homicide involving the death of a 26-year-old good Samaritan on Highway 99.

James Comazzi, 68, is accused of hitting and killing Juliana Ramos of Reedley on Feb. 10 as she stopped and helped the victim of an accident on northbound Highway 99 near the Manning Avenue exit in Fresno County.

Ramos, a nurse, stopped her car in the median and was offering aid to the victim of a crash between a big rig and a Hyundai Elantra. The Hyundai driver had major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said Ramos was hit by the driver of a red SUV, who sped off after the collision.

An anonymous tip led investigators to Comazzi’s home in Sonora where they found the red SUV involved in the crash. Comazzi was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail. He later was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

Comazzi appeared electronically for his arraignment before Judge James Kelley and is being represented by attorneys Jeffrey Hammerschmidt and Tony Capozzi.

The Medical Board of California is trying to suspend Comazzi’s medical license while the criminal case continues.

“Our position is that Dr. Comazzi poses a threat to the public and should not be practicing medicine,” said Marianne Pansa with the state Attorney General’s office.

Comazzi is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 13.