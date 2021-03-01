'My Heart Got Ripped Out': Florida Pet Shop Has 150 Birds Worth $75K Stolen

A thief from the town of Davie in South Florida has stolen more than 150 birds allegedly worth around $75,000. The suspect broke into The Birdhouse pet store by cutting a hole in its roof, ABC 7 reports. The store's alarm and power were then cut off, according to WSVN 7News. The Davie Police Department stated in a recent report that the thief escaped through the store's back door sometime between 6 p.m. last Monday and 9 a.m. last Tuesday.

“My heart got ripped out… they take everything away from me, last 15 years I put my work,” the store's owner, Charlie Hong, told WPLG Local 10. “This is my hobby as I started it. I made a business supporting my family. Whoever is out there took my dream away.” Some of the birds that were stolen include 60 green-cheeked conures (valued at around $30,000), 70 sun conures (valued at around $35,000), and 20 cockatiels (valued at around $4,000). One of Hong's friends has created a GoFundMe page with a $75,000 goal to support Hong and his family. Anyone with information about the suspect and stolen birds are encouraged to contact the Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Feature Image via GoFundMe

