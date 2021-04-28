Your heart health may be influencing your coffee orders, study finds. What that means

Katie Camero
·2 min read

You may think your desire for espresso shots or a deliciously flavored latte are guided by your lack of sleep or craving for something sweet, but a new study suggests your coffee order is actually influenced by your heart’s health.

In other words, your body knows what it needs, or in this case, doesn’t need (all that caffeine).

Researchers from the University of South Australia found that among nearly 400,000 adults older than 39, those with high blood pressure, heart-related chest pain and irregular heartbeat were more likely to drink less coffee, decaffeinated coffee or avoid the beverage altogether compared to people without cardio problems.

What’s more, the link is based on genetics.

“Whether we drink a lot of coffee, a little, or avoid caffeine altogether, this study shows that genetics are guiding our decisions to protect our cardio health,” study lead researcher Elina Hyppönen, director of the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia, said in a statement. “If your body is telling you not to drink that extra cup of coffee, there’s likely a reason why. Listen to your body, it’s more in tune with your health than you may think.”

The researchers collected data from 390,435 people between 39 and 73 years old enrolled in the UK Biobank, a large, long-term biomedical database. Coffee consumption was self-reported, and information on systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure and heart rate was based on hospital diagnoses, primary care records and/or self-reports.

The study suggests that non-coffee drinkers, or those who drink decaffeinated coffee, are more likely to experience “adverse effects” from caffeine, such as insomnia, upset stomach and restlessness, and are “more susceptible to high blood pressure.”

“People subconsciously self-regulate safe levels of caffeine based on how high their blood pressure is, and this is likely a result of a protective genetic mechanism,” Hyppönen said. “What this means is that someone who drinks a lot of coffee is likely more genetically tolerant of caffeine, as compared to someone who drinks very little.”

The researchers found there was a genetic explanation by using a method called Mendelian randomization.

This method uses measured variations in genes to examine the relationships between certain risk factors and health outcomes for different diseases.

The study was published in March in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Toss and turn at night? Disrupted sleep linked to increased risk of death, study finds

High blood sugar may worsen outcomes for hospitalized COVID patients, study finds

How do CBD and THC affect your driving? One is not like the other, study finds

Recommended Stories

  • These supplements may help reduce high blood pressure

    Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is known to be the leading cause of cardiovascular disease and early death worldwide.

  • FYI: You Probably Want to Avoid Buying Large Zucchini the Next Time You Go Shopping

    Trust us on this!

  • Psychologist shares yet another reason not to spank kids

    Dr. Han Ren posted a video on TikTok explaining the negative impact on kids. The post Psychologist shares yet another reason not to spank kids appeared first on In The Know.

  • COVID pandemic accelerating, WHO Americas office warns

    MEXICO CITY/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, which is why equitable access to vaccines and effective preventive measures are crucial to helping turn the tide, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Our region is still under the grip of this pandemic ... in several countries of South America the pandemic in the first four months of this year was worse than what we faced in 2020," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

  • Two or more of these risk factors during pregnancy may increase a child's risk of mental health problems years later, study says

    A study found the combined exposure of two or more specific risk factors significantly increases a child's mental health problems.

  • Placental infection may be more likely early in pregnancy; COVID-19 may cause heart failure in some patients

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rarely infects the placenta, but new research suggests that when such an infection does occur it is more likely to happen early in pregnancy. Analyzing 12 placentas from healthy women, ranging in gestational age from 5 weeks to 36 weeks, researchers found that the cells in the placenta that become infected with the coronavirus have the surface protein ACE2, which the virus uses as a gateway for entry.

  • 8 Easy Ways to Stop Weight Gain, According to Health Experts

    Here are a few expert-approved ways to help.

  • I Cut Out Dairy and Refined Carbs For 5 Days, and Wow, It Felt Good

    Here's the funny thing about added sugar - it's in everything. OK, not literally everything, but it's in a lot of things.

  • How to get rid of sauce stains in tupperware containers

    We test out a viral internet hack to see if it really removes stains from plastic containers.

  • Fully vaccinated nurse at TTSH has COVID-19, 4 others preliminarily positive: MOH

    A fully-vaccinated nurse at the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) was infected with COVID-19, leading to a lockdown of the ward she works in, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (28 April).

  • Small Changes Helped This Guy Drop 90 Pounds and Get Six-Pack Abs at 56

    At his heaviest, Roy George couldn't walk for more than 10 minutes. Here's how he changed his life.

  • Family Who Lost 2 Dogs to Sago Palms Wants Pet Owners to Know About the Toxic, Prevalent Plant

    Minutes after ingesting sago palm seeds they found in their South Carolina yard, dogs Maisy and Murphy were vomiting continuously and in desperate need of medical help

  • Flight attendant reveals the 'secret' reason why the crew greets you during boarding: 'Bet you don't know what we are doing'

    A flight attendant on TikTok revealed the real reason why the flight crew greets passengers as they board the plane.

  • Mayim Bialik shares the 5 products (some nerdy) that have rocked her world during quarantine

    Turns out the the Big Bang Theory star is a genius in real life too...when it comes to pandemic self-care.

  • Costco’s Newest Bakery Item is The Flaky Breakfast Treat We’ve Been Looking For

    Let’s get one thing straight: Costco is undefeated when it comes to its bakery section. From their array of muffin assortments to their seemingly endless breakfast treat options, they haven’t missed yet. Not only did the warehouse giant recently introduce cinnamon churro crisps — otherwise known as buñuelos —to their impressive lineup of snacks, but […]

  • ‘American Idol’ Star Avalon Young, 26, on the Symptom That Led to Her Brain Cancer Diagnosis

    She recently shaved her head and had surgery to removed a peach-sized tumor.

  • The Biden Administration Wants To Ban Menthol Cigarettes, But It’s Getting Surprising Pushback

    This week, administration officials reported that President Joe Biden will propose a ban on menthol cigarettes in an attempt to improve public health. The announcement, first reported on by The Washington Post, comes after years of health and civil rights groups pushing for restrictions on menthol cigarette sales. Some advocates argue that tobacco companies heavily advertise menthol products to Black communities, which plays into America’s life-threatening, colossal health disparity. “COVID-19 and the racial awakening we had last summer exposed the inequities in our system,” Delmonte Jefferson, director of the Center for Black Health & Equity, told NBC News. He described menthol as “just another example of the health inequities that have plagued African-Americans for generations.” Anti-smoking advocates also say that it’s important for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take action against nicotine products often sold to and popular among young people, including cigarettes with “characterizing flavors other than menthol.” The FDA limited the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in 2018, but public health advocates filed a petition back in 2013 arguing that menthol should count as a “characterizing flavor.” Following a 2020 lawsuit, the FDA is expected to finally respond to the petition this week. “Menthol cigarettes are the No. 1 cause of youth smoking in the United States,” Matthew L. Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, told The New York Times. “Eliminating menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars used by so many kids will do more in the long run to reduce tobacco-related disease than any action the federal government has ever taken.” Advocacy groups believe that menthol products, known for their cooling, minty effect and taste, are often an easy and addictive entry point to other nicotine products. They’re also overwhelmingly marketed to Black people, through what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls “culturally tailored advertising images and messages.” As a result, over 70% of young Black smokers say they use menthol cigarettes — a significantly higher percentage than their Hispanic, Asian, and white counterparts, reported the anti-smoking group Truth Initiative. From 2012 to 2014, 86% of Black smokers said they prefer menthol cigarettes, compared to just 28.9% of white smokers. This is particularly shameful given the many studies that prove Black people are more likely to die from smoking-related causes. In 2020, Rep. Karen Bass, then-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, slammed the tobacco industry’s “greedy and ruthless strategy” to target Black communities. “Black Americans die from heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, and other tobacco-related diseases at rates far higher than others,” Bass wrote. “For far too long, tobacco companies have continuously been allowed to market their deadly products in our communities without regard for the enormous cost in Black lives and health, despite repeated calls for action to force them to stop.” But some say that Biden’s plan could harm the very same communities his administration is trying to help. If menthol products are made illegal, this means Black people will also be disproportionately penalized for smoking. This, combined with data showing Black Americans are four times more likely than white Americans to be arrested for violating marijuana possession laws, raises concerns that the ban could further exacerbate our country’s racial justice problems if being in possession of menthol cigarettes is criminalized. Biden’s choice to focus on the impact of menthol on health and mortality disparities is an important one, but a ban might not be the best way to fix such a multilayered problem. The ACLU, along with over two dozen civil rights and drug policy groups, warned about this in a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Well-intentioned efforts to continue to reduce death and disease from tobacco products must avoid solutions that will create yet another reason for armed police to engage citizens on the street based on pretext or conduct that does not pose a threat to public safety,” the organization wrote. “Banning menthol cigarettes risks massive setbacks to our criminal justice system at precisely the moment we should be advancing reform.” That said, the NAACP and several Black doctors groups have come out in support of the menthol cigarette ban, stating in a letter that it would likely target manufacturers rather than creating criminal penalties. “A ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars would do more to reduce youth tobacco use and health disparities than any other single action the federal government has ever undertaken,” Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said to the Post. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Biden Is Being A Cop About His Staff's Weed UseQuitting E-Cigarettes Is A Little ComplicatedWhy Don’t Black Women Get To Be Stoners Onscreen?

  • Why Are There No Mosquitoes at Disney World? The Reason Is Nothing Short of Magical

    As Walt Disney liked to say, "If you can dream it, you can do it." For many, when dreaming about how to get rid of pesky mosquitoes, they resort to bug spray and call it a day.

  • Soft Bedding Is Still Killing a Surprising Number of Babies Every Year

    An important reminder to follow safe-sleep guidelines for babies: A new study of nearly 5,000 babies who died suddenly between 2011 and 2017 found that more that 70 percent were sleeping in an unsafe environment. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, an unsafe environment for babies includes sleeping on soft surfaces or with suffocation […]

  • Work Anxiety Is Making Me Snappy And Impatient

    No matter what the day has in store for me — whether it is overscheduled or relaxed — I am immediately stressed. Why? Because workplace anxiety is real.