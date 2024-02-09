Heart of home

Feb. 9—Hey, all you cynics. Valentine's Day might feel like a crassly commercial candy-heart force-feeding pressure bomb of a sticky-sweet fake "holiday," but if you don't end up in a crowded restaurant with cranky waitstaff and a prix fixe menu, then just know you have other options.

I've been married for forty-hundred and 11 years to a non-cynic, so I've come to count on the flowers (usually delivered! From an actual florist!) and chocolates and even the occasional heart-shaped filet mignon (yes, that's a thing; talk to your butcher).

I know I'm spoiled, so as I nibble each chocolate (obviously leaving the half-eaten fruit ones in the box), I also try to put aside the cynicism and take a moment to ponder and appreciate the love — and not take for granted the good things that have come with those chocolates.

The universe handed me an easy one by having my Valentine hail from a town named Lovington, a tiny highway wide spot in southeastern New Mexico that is adorned by pumpjacks, grasslands, a smattering of cows, and, well ... not much else. (If not for the pumpjacks breaking up the horizon, the terrain is so flat that you can see the curvature of the Earth.)

But I can still boast that my marriage certificate says I tied the knot in Love Town, and despite its single-intersection center of commerce and the faint whiff of sulfurous natural gas in the air, it is a town like so many others around New Mexico that also has an air of sweetness and a decent chicken-fried steak.

It also is the place that raised and shaped my future spouse, where he rode his bike to the only elementary school, where he sat at the dinner table in his yellow 1970s kitchen with his four older brothers, where his parents built a life and a home, even if he didn't grow up like our two children did with access to freeways, shopping malls, and art museums.

And that's not to say they didn't have a touch of the cosmopolitan. His parents owned and operated The Lovington Daily Leader (they had to drop the "daily" part a few years ago), and his dad, the late Hop Graham, wrote a weekly column called "From the Hopper" wherein he chronicled the Lovington life. Steve was known in the column as "Son No. 5," a title he didn't shed even when he left for the bustling burg of Las Cruces and NMSU to meet his future wife, both of us landing in the college newspaper newsroom in a moment of journalistic kismet.

Son No. 5's mom was a reporter and newspaper editor who covered the county commission and police blotter as well as the society pages, and as such wrote a stunningly beautiful recap of our Lovington "candlelight" wedding ceremony for the newspaper that would've made Jane Austen swoon.

Son No. 5 outgrew the romance of the small town in a big way, and we escaped to LaLa Land, where we raised our two kiddos. But we yearned for a Lovington-like community where people use phrases like "I appreciate cha" and "how y'all doin'."

That tug ultimately is why we boomeranged back to New Mexico a few years ago, albeit splitting the difference between the essence of tiny town life that means you'll very likely bump into your neighbor while you're in holey sweatpants and trying to sneak an Allsup's burrito but also have access to museums and concerts and great steaks that don't even need to be fried.

I'm glad we can have a little Love Town mixed in with our City of Faith, and know that, with or without chocolates, home will always be where the heart is.