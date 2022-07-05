'My heart is hurting . . . Three lives are gone': Gunman in double murder gets life in prison

WEST PALM BEACH — Julian Cathirell acted in a "cold and calculated manner" in killing twin brothers, dumping their bodies along the Beeline Highway and burning them beyond recognition, a judge said in imposing multiple life sentences Friday.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen sentenced Cathirell to consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole in the first degree-murder of Brandon Allen, and life with the possibility of parole in the second-degree murder of Brandon's twin brother, Brian Allen.

Gillen also sentenced Cathirell, now 27, to concurrent terms of 23 years in prison on two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm in the March 14, 2017, fatal shootings. A jury found Cathirell guilty of the charges in April.

Jullian Cathirell consults with his attorneys before the verdict is read his murder trial. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree murder in the March 2017 deaths of twins Brian and Brandon Allen.

Relatives of Brandon and Brian Allen praised Gillen's ruling as they left the courtroom. Cathirell's mother, who testified on his behalf, told him she loved him before tearfully exiting the courtroom.

"It's just so senseless, all this Black-on-Black crime" said Revona Mitchell, a cousin of the Allen brothers who traveled from Atlanta to witness the sentencing. "My heart is hurting. … Three lives are gone. This man is going to jail for the rest of life. But justice has been done."

Shortly after Cathirell's trial, Assistant Public Defender Scott Pribble requested a new trial, arguing that the court erred by denying the defense's request to re-cross-examine a witness regarding Brandon Allen's purported anger issues, and in allowing the state to misstate the law regarding justifiable use of force.

Gillen denied the request, along with one from the defense to vacate one of the two tampering convictions.

At trial, prosecutors told the jury Cathirell shot and killed the 21-year-old twin brothers during an argument in the garage of the West Palm Beach apartment he shared with the siblings and their sister.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives said another man, Darin Byrd, prevented Brandon Allen from escaping the gunfire and later helped Cathirell dispose of the siblings' bodies, dumping them along the Beeline Highway the next day and burning them beyond recognition. Byrd is awaiting trial on two counts of first-degree murder.

Defense attorneys argued that Cathirell fired in self-defense after being confronted two-on-one by the Allen twins. Assistant Public Defender Stephen Arbuzow told the jury Cathirell feared for his safety because of a dispute with Brandon Allen.

Judge rejects self-defense argument, saying gunman had other choices

Jullian Cathirell appears in court Wednesday, March 29, 2017, facing murder charges in the deaths of Brandon and Bryan Allen two weeks earlier.

During Friday's hearing, several people spoke on Cathirell's behalf, including his mother and one of his older brothers.

"Jullian isn't the type of person that just goes and reacts for no reason," Darius Dailey, Cathirel's brother said.

James Garbarino, a professor emeritus in the psychology department at Loyola University in Chicago, testified via Zoom, telling the court it was too soon to know if Cathirell was capable of being rehabilitated and reintegrated into society. He described Cathirell's support from family and friends as an encouraging sign.

In issuing his ruling, Gillen determined that the killings were not only premeditated, but also carried out in a calculated manner.

"If Mr. Cathirell genuinely felt tension or was in fear while resident as a guest in the home he was residing in, he had ample time and opportunities within which to leave," Gillen said.

"Instead, even though he knew he was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, he obtained a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and planned in advance to eliminate the source of his reported fear."

