Heart patient returns home to find apartment burglarized, police say

Aug. 4—A Windber man was jailed Wednesday, accused of burglarizing a Johnstown man's apartment while the man lay in a hospital bed suffering from heart failure, authorities said.

City police charged Kenneth E. Rose, 28, of the 300 block of Twenty Second Street, with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.

According to a complaint affidavit, Rose allegedly entered the apartment in the 100 block of Franklin Street on July 31 by climbing through a rear window.

Rose allegedly made off with a $500 PlayStation 5 gaming console, a $3,300 laptop computer and a $400 monitor.

Surveillance video showed Rose, with long hair and wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hat, knock on the apartment door and ring the bell before climbing through the window, grabbing the items and climbing back through the window, the affidavit said.

The tenant discovered the break-in after returning home.

City police were able to find an address for Rose with the help of Windber police who had earlier arrested him in an obstruction case, the affidavit said.

Rose was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $50,000.