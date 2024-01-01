‘My heart really sank’: Several people displaced after fire at Hopkins Court Apartments
Crews spent several hours battling a fire in Amherst Sunday night as flames spread through the Hopkins Court Apartments.
Crews spent several hours battling a fire in Amherst Sunday night as flames spread through the Hopkins Court Apartments.
This fold-away fitness gadget will hold you to your New Year's resolution! Plus, save big on steppers and other fitness gems.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
From a bestselling knife set to an endlessly amusing microwave cleaner, these popular finds run the gamut.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Steelers had not scored 30 points in a game until Rudolph's first start.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
Save $240 on this showstopper, which comes with a slew of awesome features like Fire TV and Alexa.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan.
The Packers have to beat the Bears next week to make it into the playoffs.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Jaren Hall is out.
The Chiefs scored a single touchdown on Sunday, but it was enough to beat the Bengals, alongside an onslaught of Harrison Butker field goals.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Jarrett Stidham got his first start after Russell Wilson was benched.
The Steelers have managed to turn their season around.