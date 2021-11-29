How to Make a Heart-Shaped Cake—No Special Pan Required!
Whether for Valentine's Day or just because, it's possible (and easy!) to make a heart-shaped cake without a dedicated pan. We'll teach you how.
Whether for Valentine's Day or just because, it's possible (and easy!) to make a heart-shaped cake without a dedicated pan. We'll teach you how.
Between work, picking up the kids, cleaning, working out, and everything else on our plates, sometimes, all we want to do is make a quick, delicious meal for dinner instead of a two-hour preparation session. Luckily, Giada De Laurentiis may have solved our ticking time problem with a savory meatball recipe straight from our dreams. […]
Honestly, this ruined shrimp for me forever.View Entire Post ›
These are the 12 best deals on cookware, bakeware, and other essential tools.
Don't leave without these must-try items!View Entire Post ›
Ben’s DeliThe Jewish festival of Hanukkah is synonymous with many things nonedible: the menorah, spinning dreidels, the number eight, iconic folk songs, unusually long-burning oil, and, of course, the rededication of the Second Temple at Jerusalem during the Maccabean uprising against a Hellenistic empire.But for many Jews, it’s all about the food.Aside from the usual holiday staples like matzo ball soup, brisket, roasted chicken, and challah bread, Hanukkah prominently features oily fried treat
The Hong Kong authorities are playing catch-up with gangs who, under the cover of darkness, transport tonnes of frozen meat into the Chinese mainland via speedboat.
One of the most exciting things about roasting a ham is the guarantee of leftovers. I’m sure with enough training and perseverance it’s possible to finish off an entire ham in a single sitting, but outside of winning a bet, what would be the point? Each and every ham that comes into your life should be allowed to delight you in myriad ways, and we’ve got ideas for how to make the most of every morsel. No sad microwaved ham slabs for you! You deserve nothing but good things, and, as always, ham i
The varied culinary traditions of Hanukkah
It takes just 15 minutes or less to whip up these tasty, simple breakfasts. Whether it's a cozy bowl of oatmeal or a refreshing smoothie, these recipes contain fewer than 575 calories and more than 6 grams of fiber per serving, so you can have a satisfying meal and meet your nutrition goals at the same time. Recipes like our Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries and White Bean & Avocado Toast are dependable ways to begin the day deliciously.
If you've never had to throw out expired spices you've kept for 5+ years, congratulations — you're the 1%.View Entire Post ›
This recipe is like that all-corners brownie pan, but for lasagna.
Sure hope you like deals.
Hanukkah is one great excuse to indulge in eating foods that may not be low-fat or low cal but are delicious.
Christmas cookies for savoring and sharing can be baked from frozen for easy treats anytime.
If you're still making your way through Thursday's bountiful leftovers, look to one of these simple, cozy ways to transform your turkey into a whole new meal. Recipes like our Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup and Open-Face Hot Turkey Sandwich are tasty ways to put a twist on one of the best meals of the year. Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey?
Cold mornings, planning a family Thanksgiving and attending a family funeral kept the Eichers busy this week.
Diné dietician Denee Bex grows corn in Arizona for neeshjizhii. Here's where to find Navajo steamed corn in Phoenix and a slow cooker recipe.
The lower the food cost in planning a menu, the more selections we can present to our guests, Chef Jacqueline Iannazzo-Corser writes this week.
Salads aren’t just for spring or summer and they don’t always have to be cold. Here are some tips for tasty and nutritious cold weather salads.
A trifle is the perfect opportunity to finish leftover nuts, dried fruits, and bits of cookies or chocolate, letting you play with flavors or highlight classic combinations.