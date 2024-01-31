Heart-shaped food season is upon us. When Chick-fil-A’s Valentine’s Day trays be available
Looking for Valentine's Day gift ideas for your sweetheart? Chick-fil-A might have you covered.
The popular fast food chain will be kicking off their Feb. 14 festivities early by bringing back the fan-favorite heart-shaped trays.
"Forget the chocolates and flowers – give a gift that’s outside the box (and inside the tray) this Valentine’s Day," the company said in a press release.
What are the 4 Valentine's Day trays available at Chick-fil-A?
Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants offer select menu items packaged in Heart-Shaped Trays, such as:
10-count Chick-n-Minis - $12
12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves - $2 per brownie
How do I purchase the Chick-fil-A trays?
All four trays will be available at participating restaurants, as well as via delivery, where available.
The website recommends to either contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant or use the Chick-fil-A App to find Heart-Shaped Trays closest to you.
How many Florida Chick-fil-A locations are there?
There are over 3,000 Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the United States, with nearly 250 housed in Florida.
To find a location near you and secure one of the trays, visit their website here.
Are the heart-shaped biscuits back for the Valentine's Day?
One of the staple Valentine's Day items was missing from the chain's press release — their heart-shaped biscuits. As of Jan. 31, the company has not many any announcements on whether the holiday items would return for 2024.
How long do the Chick-Fil-A Valentines items last?
All four trays will be available at participating restaurants via pick-up or delivery from Monday, Jan. 29 to Saturday, Feb. 24.
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Chick-fil-A brings back four heart-shaped trays for Valentine's Day