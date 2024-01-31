Heart-shaped food season is upon us. When Chick-fil-A’s Valentine’s Day trays be available

Looking for Valentine's Day gift ideas for your sweetheart? Chick-fil-A might have you covered.

The popular fast food chain will be kicking off their Feb. 14 festivities early by bringing back the fan-favorite heart-shaped trays.

"Forget the chocolates and flowers – give a gift that’s outside the box (and inside the tray) this Valentine’s Day," the company said in a press release.

What are the 4 Valentine's Day trays available at Chick-fil-A?

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants offer select menu items packaged in Heart-Shaped Trays, such as:

How do I purchase the Chick-fil-A trays?

All four trays will be available at participating restaurants, as well as via delivery, where available.

The website recommends to either contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant or use the Chick-fil-A App to find Heart-Shaped Trays closest to you.

How many Florida Chick-fil-A locations are there?

There are over 3,000 Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the United States, with nearly 250 housed in Florida.

To find a location near you and secure one of the trays, visit their website here.

Are the heart-shaped biscuits back for the Valentine's Day?

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants offer heart-shaped biscuits.

One of the staple Valentine's Day items was missing from the chain's press release — their heart-shaped biscuits. As of Jan. 31, the company has not many any announcements on whether the holiday items would return for 2024.

How long do the Chick-Fil-A Valentines items last?

All four trays will be available at participating restaurants via pick-up or delivery from Monday, Jan. 29 to Saturday, Feb. 24.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Chick-fil-A brings back four heart-shaped trays for Valentine's Day