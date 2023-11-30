Heart of Stark: A Community Christmas of Stark County continues bringing joy

Toys are stacked for A Community Christmas of Stark County Inc. The group has served as a beacon of hope for some of Stark County’s most deserving residents through its four core programs: Adopt-A-Family, Christmas Giving Center, Senior/Disabled Adults and Mitten Tree.

As the holiday season approaches, A Community Christmas of Stark County Inc. is working tirelessly to ensure that local individuals and families facing challenging times receive food, toys, clothing and more during this time of year.

“It started with a couple of ladies in a church who heard of a few families who needed help,” shared Susan Hill, president of A Community Christmas, who has been volunteering with the all-volunteer nonprofit for 14 years. “A Community Christmas evolved from that into what it is today.”

Over the last 65 years, the group has served as a beacon of hope for some of Stark County’s most deserving residents through its four core programs: Adopt-A-Family, Christmas Giving Center, Senior/Disabled Adults and Mitten Tree. These initiatives collectively assist families in our community who may lack the resources to create a special holiday season for their loved ones.

Local individuals and families in need apply for support through the programs. A devoted team of volunteers reviews these applications, and, with the help of Catholic Charities, they are cross-checked with multiple agencies to prevent duplication of assistance in our community.

From there, volunteers assess and assign each individual or family to one of the four available programs. Thanks to the dedication of over 500 volunteers, more than 2,500 people experienced a brighter holiday season last year through A Community Christmas’ programs.

What is Adopt-A-Family?

Adopt-A-Family is a heartwarming program where a mix of sponsors (individuals, families, churches, organizations and businesses) support families who have fallen on tough times by purchasing gifts, clothing and essential items. It's a thoughtful way to spread the spirit of giving, ensuring every family can experience the joy of Christmas.

A Community Christmas’ volunteer team matches sponsors with families in need and provides a list of suggested items, ranging from clothing and toys to cleaning supplies and bedding. The program thrives on the support of the local community. In 2022, 209 local families were adopted, thanks to generous sponsors like Aultman Hospital and Faith United Methodist Church — whose teams sponsored multiple families.

Another local organization playing an integral role in the Adopt-A-Family program is Dominion Energy. For more than 30 years, employees from Dominion Energy have not only adopted families but also led the annual distribution event at the Southeast Community Center in Canton.

“Our partnership with A Community Christmas is incredibly important to us. It's our employees' favorite event of the year," said Tracy Stevens, external affairs manager at Dominion Energy.

Every December, sponsors drop off wrapped gifts at the Southeast Community Center, and the next day, families pick them up. Dominion Energy employees volunteer on both days and spend those days working with sponsors and clients and packing cars with Christmas cheer.

“We even tackle the occasional engineering challenge, like fitting 12 boxes and two bicycles into one car," Stevens said.

The families that benefit from our community’s generosity often express their gratitude through handwritten thank-you notes. One family summed it up by saying,

“I just want to thank you for what you did for my family. If it weren't for you, I wouldn't have been able to give my family a Christmas.”

What is the Christmas Giving Center?

For families not in the Adopt-A-Family program, A Community Christmas offers meaningful support through its Christmas Giving Center.

Using suggestions from the clients’ application, clients come to an annual two-day event at the Stark County Fairgrounds to pick up their pre-bagged gifts. These gifts include books, toys provided by Marines Toys for Tots for children 12 and under, gift cards for teens, food vouchers for families, clothing, hats, mittens, paper products, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

“What sets A Community Christmas apart is our support for teenagers,” Hill said. “We provide Walmart gift cards so they can get something they truly want.”

Last year, the Christmas Giving Center assisted 344 families, encompassing 620 children, 281 teenagers and 433 adults. Among them was a grandmother with permanent custody of her grandchildren who expressed, “I'm in awe of what you do.”

What is the Senior/Disabled Adults program?

A Community Christmas' commitment goes beyond gifts. In 2022, over 300 local seniors and disabled adults received food vouchers from Fishers Foods to purchase a holiday meal.

Notably, this program experienced a 26% increase from the previous year, guaranteeing that families in need can enjoy a comforting holiday feast.

One grateful senior citizen expressed, “Thanks to you, I could afford the food for my Christmas dinner.”

What is the Mitten Tree?

Every winter, hats, gloves and scarves are collected and distributed to neighbors in need, extending the warmth of our caring community.

Last year, over 5,700 items were collected from 25 local churches, businesses, libraries and numerous individuals.

What's next for A Community Christmas of Stark County?

A Community Christmas' future plans focus on increasing program promotion, enhancing digital communication and developing a comprehensive donor database to streamline communication and mailing processes.

“This work has been very close to my heart for a very long time, and it does a whole lot of good,” Hill said. “We’re happy with our impact and longevity in the community. I am so grateful to be a part of such a great organization with such dedicated volunteers and board members that have been bringing Christmas joy to Stark County since 1959.”

Although the deadline to adopt a family for this holiday season has passed, those interested in volunteering can sign up online or call 330-454-3841 to help with organization, gift shopping and event support. New, unwrapped gift donations will also be accepted until Dec. 11, and financial gifts of any size are accepted all year long.

Learn more at www.acommunitychristmas.org.

Stark Community Foundation helps individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits achieve their philanthropic goals through a variety of charitable funds and strategic initiatives. Ranked in the top 10% of community foundations in the country, the foundation and its family of donors have granted $230 million to nonprofits since 1963. Learn more at www.starkcf.org.

