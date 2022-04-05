'My heart – it's still breaking': Family mourns loved one killed by stray bullet at Circle K

Cenia McCarty can’t bear to put her husband’s things away.

More than two months have passed since the day Trevor McCarty left for work and never came home again. But there are almost no signs of his absence inside their home in Havana.

A suitcase he used when he traveled for his job with Circle K is still open on his bed, clothing and other contents spilled about. His drinking cup is still where he left it on the nightstand, next to his sleep equipment.

“I just haven’t brought myself to remove him,” Cenia McCarty said. “I know there’s a day I’m going to have to.”

Cenia McCarty wipes away her tears as she recalls memories of her late husband, Trevor McCarty, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Trevor was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout between two men on March 23, 2021, at the Circle K at 2849 Apalachee Parkway.

Trevor McCarty

Trevor McCarty, 53, was struck and killed by a stray bullet the morning of March 23 after two men got into a gun battle in the parking lot of the Circle K, 2849 Apalachee Parkway. McCarty, a regional food service manager for Circle K and a former restaurant owner, was visiting the store and taking a break outside when the shooting happened.

McCarty was the second person in less than a year to be caught in the crossfire of gunfire at a public place in broad daylight and killed in Tallahassee. Last August, Centel Deshazier, 40, was killed in a gang-related drive-by shooting outside the Time Saver on Alabama Street.

Tallahassee police respond to a shooting at the Circle K, 2849 Apalachee Parkway, on March 23, 2021. An innocent bystander was killed in the shooting and another person was injured.

In the Circle K shooting, the bullet hit McCarty in the chest and pierced his heart, his widow said in an interview. Good Samaritans at the scene tried to revive him, but he was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and pronounced dead.

“He was just an innocent bystander,” she said. “He didn’t deserve this at all.”

A day after his death, Tallahassee police arrested two men, Detroy Barnes, 28, and Darius Sparks, 29, on felony murder charges. The incident, described by prosecutors as a “mutual shootout," happened after Barnes, a fired employee of Circle K, got into a confrontation with Sparks, the boyfriend of a store manager.

Cenia McCarty shares photos of her late husband, Trevor McCarty, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Trevor was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout between two men on March 23, 2021, at the Circle K at 2849 Apalachee Parkway.

Cenia McCarty was on vacation that week and home doing her hair when she got a call from someone from Circle K’s human resources department. Around the same time, the noon news came on TV, saying there had been a shooting at Circle K.

“I put two and two together,” said Cenia, who called Circle K back and learned her husband had been shot and was at TMH. “I called my sons, called his mama and collected myself to drive because I’m shaking like a leaf. I (didn’t) know the extent of the injuries.”

A victim’s advocate sat her down at the hospital and gave her the news. Her husband of nearly 27 years was gone. Since that terrible day, she tries to keep from crying too hard because of the bad headaches it brings.

“My heart — it’s still breaking,” she said.

Regulars from Circle K remember McCarty: 'Such a kind man'

The McCartys, both Florida transplants, went to the same high school in Kalamazoo, Michigan, though they were in different classes and didn’t know each other. Not long after she graduated, they met at a bar, Cheek to Cheek, after her friends coaxed him into a dance.

“They wouldn’t get up and dance,” she said. “One of my friends nudged Trevor and was like will you go dance with her so she’ll quit bugging us?”

He asked for her phone number and called a little later. “The rest is history,” she said. They got married, had two sons, Alex and Austin, and relocated in 1998 to Quincy, where Trevor’s parents lived. He earned a culinary degree from Kaiser College and opened a restaurant in downtown Quincy first called The Small Thyme Sandwich Shop and later Treasures.

This photo of Trevor McCarty, far left, was taken just days before he was stuck by a stray bullet and killed on March 23, 2021, outside a Tallahassee Circle K. Pictured are McCarty's family members, who were celebrating a birthday.

Trevor worked in the back of the house cooking, Cenia waited tables, his mom, Jann Clark, worked the cash register, and his step-dad, Mark Clark, prepped. Later, their oldest son, Alex, helped with Sunday brunch, making waffles and omelets.

“We all basically did everything,” Cenia said. “He always wanted to go to culinary school, and he finally did it. In high school, that’s what he wanted to do. I think it was his dream to have his own restaurant.”

Treasures was a hit, but staying afloat proved a challenge in the small town. After five years, they closed. Trevor went to work for the Marriott on Apalachee Parkway and later Circle K, where he served as manager of the Killearn Estates store.

He got promoted to a regional manager position, traveling across North Florida and South Georgia to implement the company's new hot food menu.

It was that job that took him to the Apalachee Parkway store the morning of the shooting. News of his broad-daylight murder shocked his friends and former customers, who paid tribute to him on social media.

“Some of you may recognize him ... and remember him saying hi to you or serving you,” Michael Dobson, a regular at the Killearn store, wrote on Facebook. “He did not in any way deserve this. Such a kind man.”

Eyewitness tried to revive Trevor and held his hand after the shooting

Trevor got up early the day of the shooting, careful not to wake up his wife as he crept out for work. She’s not sure which stores he visited before arriving at the Apalachee Parkway location.

Investigators didn’t share too many details with Cenia in the aftermath of the shooting. But a woman who was at the gas station when the gunfire broke out later called her to fill in details. The woman happened to be the niece of one of Cenia's former customers.

The woman said she ran to Trevor after the gunfire stopped and performed CPR but couldn't revive him. She held his hand until paramedics arrived.

Cenia McCarty looks through a box of old family photos to find some that include her late husband, Trevor McCarty, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. This photo was taken the day of their wedding in 1994. Trevor was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout between two men on March 23, 2021, at the Circle K at 2849 Apalachee Parkway.

“She gave me closure,” Cenia said. “Because I wanted to know — did he say anything? He didn’t. But that was just something I wanted to know.”

Since the shooting, she said she’s "muddling through," with good days and bad. She quit her job at the Dollar General, where she worked 11 years. But that's given her more time with her two grandchildren.

She misses Trevor, her old bowling partner, her companion at country music concerts and family get-togethers. She still doesn't know when she might pack away his things.

“He was funny, loving, caring, attentive — always took care of me,” Cenia said. “He was a good daddy, a good grandpa. We had a good time together.”

