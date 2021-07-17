Heart-stopping video captures the moment 2 women were flung off a swing on the edge of a 6,300-foot cliff. Miraculously, they both survived.

The swing's chain snapped, sending the two women hurtling towards the Sulak Canyon in Russia's Dagestan region. @sooaratv/ Twitter

Terrifying videos show the moment two women were flung off a swing and sent hurtling off the edge of a 6,300-foot cliff in Russia's Dagestan region.

The videos, which were filmed in June but have recently been widely shared on social media, show one of the swing's chains suddenly snapping.

The women then appear to fall off the cliff edge and can be seen tumbling towards the Sulak Canyon, which is about 200 feet deeper than the Grand Canyon, eliciting screams of horror from witnesses.

Miraculously, the women both survived the incident. They landed on a narrow, wooden platform just beyond the cliff edge, according to The Mirror.

They were dragged to safety by their family, only suffering from bruises and scratches, the newspaper reported.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the safety failings at this location, Yahoo! News said.

The Ministry of Tourism in Dagestan said that swing did not meet safety standards, the media outlet reported.

Police have since banned the attraction and others like it, according to The Mirror.

