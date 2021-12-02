Heart surgeon, television personality ‘Dr. Oz’ runs for Pennsylvania senate
Dr. Mehmet Oz joined a crowded race as a Republican and has cast himself as someone who can fix a broken system that has been made worse by the pandemic.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he discussed the January call with Trump in which he asked to help him win the state.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, suggested Wednesday that former President Trump could be held responsible for any falsehoods exchanged with the panel."President Trump continues to make the same false claims about a stolen election with which he has misled millions of Americans. These are the same claims he knows provoked violence in the past. He has recently...
Mark Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the first debate and then tested negative.
Remember when Trump dropped the floor out of American politics? Well, here's what that looks like
John Kelly, who served as White House chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, said he thinks Trump might declare a campaign but won't end up running.
Four soldiers assigned to Alaska units have died since mid-October.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for what she described as a failure to hold the members of the GOP caucus accountable after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday shared a racist voicemail containing a death threat following an anti-Muslim attack from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)."People truly don't understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats targeting [Omar...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a member of the progressive "squad" of Democratic lawmakers, urged GOP leadership on Wednesday to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of her committee assignments due to her Islamophobic comments about Rep. Ilham Omar (D-Minn.). "The fact is that Congresswoman Omar is a Black, immigrant and visibly Muslim woman with power-and this is too much to handle for people who refuse to live in a society that celebrates...
The former White House press secretary promoted “Florida’s greatest Christmas party" with Trump, where a ticket costs $10,000 for one photo with the ex-president.
"We have one president at a time under our Constitution," one judge on the panel told Trump's lawyers.
Several members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have shared images of an airport model on social media alongside a claim it shows an airport planned for the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The posts circulated online in late November 2021, shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first foundation stone at the airport site. But the images have been shared in a false context: they show an illustration of Beijing Daxing International Airport, which was designed by
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be attending 44th Kennedy Center Honors this month, marking the return of a sitting president to the prestigious arts ceremony after former President Trump declined to attend the event after several honorees criticized him. The Bidens will attend the Kennedy Center Honors with Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, The Washington Post reported. It will also mark Biden's first fully...
Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the lawmakers who want to strip funding in a spending bill for agencies carrying out the mandate.
A senior Army aviator is looking into whether the soldiers who executed the flyover violated any regulations.
Alex Jones will probably never take responsibility for the pain he caused the families of Sandy Hook victims. But at least he will be made to pay.
Donny Warren wrote about his frustration that the arrests of supposed Satan-worshipping elites on certain dates had not materialized.
The Republican-hired attorney investigating the 2020 election told Wisconsin lawmakers during a testy hearing Wednesday he has filed a lawsuit to force officials in Green Bay and Madison to provide testimony. Meanwhile, the state's embattled elections commission approved a series of recommendations made in a recent nonpartisan audit, while also pushing back against the report by saying it was rife with mistakes and led people to wrongly conclude elections are poorly managed. “Those are either complete gross incompetence or an attempt to intentionally sabotage the work of the commission,” Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs said of the audit.
An image of two SUVs surrounded by soldiers has been shared on Facebook in Ethiopia alongside a claim that it shows Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed headed towards the war front in the country’s north. This post surfaced as the Ethiopian leader announced that he would join troops on the frontline. While Abiy has indeed headed to the front, the photo is old and shows Abiy’s return from Oslo, Norway after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019. The image was posted on a popular Facebook accoun
GettyIn a new account of his time as Donald Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, former Freedom Caucus Rep. Mark Meadows writes that the 74-year-old commander in chief would have beaten up protesters himself if Secret Service agents hadn’t made him hide in a bunker beneath the White House that the then-president later insisted he’d only been “inspecting.”“A few hours later, the White House entered Code Red. Protestors had jumped the fence on the Treasury side of the compound, and they were r