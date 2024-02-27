With his new heart, Tim Christ and his family are adjusting to a new normal

Home is where the heart is for Tim and Meghan Christ as the Fairhaven native recovers following heart transplant surgery in December.

The Christs are back home in New Hampshire with their daughter, Holly, and he is stable and recovering, but they still need to travel to Boston every couple of weeks for follow up procedures, Meghan said.

Tim and Meghan Christ and their daughter Holly are back home together following Tim's heart transplant.

“He won’t be returning to work likely until later this year, whereas I am unable to return to work until Tim is able to be more independent at home,” she said.

Meghan said it hasn’t been easy adjusting to their new normal, but they are beyond grateful for all the support they have received.

“Holly is doing well, but adjusting to our new normal is hard,” she said. "Being gone for as long as we were has had its challenges. We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support both financial and spiritual. It has been amazing to see our community come together. Thank you seems too simple.”

Full family support for Tim

For Hanna Christ, as well as their parents, Doug and Erica of North Fairhaven, and their brothers, Dan and John, it’s been such a relief. Tim's heart transplant took place on Dec. 17, and he was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 12.

“He is officially back home in New Hampshire, and he is doing really well,” she said. “Holly is happy to have her mom and dad back home.”

However, she said there's still a long recovery ahead as he mentally and physically adjusts to his new normal. The goal is to keep Tim strong and healthy post-transplant.

Hanna also shared her appreciation for all the support their family has received.

“We are astounded by the outpouring of love and support our family has received over the past two months,” Hanna said. “Our GoFundMe page has raised over $40,000 for Tim, Meg, and Holly, which has truly helped to ease some of the financial burden.”

“More than that, however, it has shown us just how many good people there are in the world,” she said. “Our family is forever grateful.”

Where the GoFundMe stands

The GoFundMe has raised $41,753 of its $50,000 goal and is still accepting donations to continue offsetting their immense medical debt, as well as continued travel, living and childcare expenses.

The raffle drawing to raise money for the Christ family GoFundMe will be held on Leap Day Feb. 29.

February is American Heart Month, and their family friend, Melanie Perry, has put together a charitable giveaway, with the money raised going straight to Tim and Meg's GoFundMe.

The giveaway includes over 20 prizes from local South Coast businesses.

Raffle tickets are being sold at Seconds Count Consignment at 270 Huttleston Ave. in Fairhaven, and at Blossoms Flower Shop at 23 County Road and Sisters Hair Salon at 74 County Road in Mattapoisett.

The drawing will take place on Leap Day, Thursday, Feb. 29.

