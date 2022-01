The Takeout

Surely you don’t have to be reminded of the Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Wars, a conflict that kicked off in mid-2019 and raged on across 2020 and 2021, even amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic and its resulting chicken shortages. While countless sandwiches have competed for supremacy—and continue to do so in 2022—the KFC Chicken Sandwich was a solid contender when it took to the (increasingly crowded) field in January 2021. One year since its debut, how has the sandwich performed, and does K