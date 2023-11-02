'Heartbreaking': Body of missing Whitman woman found at Logan — suspect flew to Kenya

BROCKTON — A missing Whitman woman was found dead Wednesday in a vehicle at Logan Airport's central parking deck.

State police found the body of Margaret Mbitu, 31, in a vehicle. They say evidence points to her having been killed. Authorities have charged Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, with her homicide. Investigators say Kangethe boarded a flight to Kenya and that police in the East African country are trying to locate the man.

"The investigation indicates that Kangethe and Ms. Mbitu knew each other and that the homicide was not a random act," state police said in a written statement Thursday afternoon. "There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers."

Margaret Mbitu, 30, of Whitman, who was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, was found dead in a garage at Logan Airport and an arrest warrant has been issued for Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, who has boarded a flight to Kenya, according to a written statement from state police on Nov. 2.

Read about domestic violence Easton murder victim was 'loved by so many' — case raises issue of domestic violence

Mbitu worked at Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc., according to a post on the nonprofit organization's Facebook page. She had last been seen leaving work at about 11 p.m. Monday in Halifax, the missing person poster read. Mbitu's family reported her missing on Monday, state police said.

A BAMSI representative said Mbitu was warm and caring nurse who worked in group homes.

"This is heartbreaking for all of us," said BAMSI's Ulea Lago.

A Margaret Mbitu graduated from Quincy College in 2018. It could not immediately be confirmed if this was the same person.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @HelmsNews.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Missing Whitman woman Margaret Mbitu found dead at Logan Airport