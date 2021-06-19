A 'heartbreaking day' in Manchester: Dead girl, 13, was a 7th-grader at Illing Middle School

Jun. 19—MANCHESTER — Police identified the 13-year-old girl whose body was found Friday morning at an apartment building on Olcott Street as Zaniya Wright.

School officials said she was a seventh-grader at Illing Middle School. Counselors were to be available at the school from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Superintendent Matt Geary said in an email to the school community.

"For all those who knew Zaniya both at school and in the community, this is a heartbreaking and incredibly sad day," Geary said.

Wright was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

On Friday, police said, they responded to a call about an unresponsive juvenile female at 40 Olcott St. about 8:40 a.m. The girl was deceased, police said.

Police Lt. Ryan Shea said during a morning press conference that police would maintain a presence in the area of The South Adams apartment complex where the girl's body was found in the basement of the building. The area was described as a "common area" for apartment tenants.

Shea said an investigation is underway to determine the girl's cause of death, and police were waiting to process crime scenes and medical examiner reports. The Manchester Police Department is working with the state police Major Crimes Unit and other agencies during the investigation.

At a news conference Friday morning, Shea said police were processing multiple scenes.

A representative with the Chief State Medical Examiner's Office said that an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death would take place on Saturday.

Shea said officers have spoken to the family and hope to question anyone who may have been with her Thursday or seen anything of note in the area.

The girl's death had not been classified as a homicide Friday morning, Shea said at the news conference.

"We doing everything we can to uncover the circumstances as to what happened," Shea said. "This is a tragic situation for our community."

Geary, the superintendent of schools, echoed that in his communication.

"I want to offer our most sincere condolences and prayers to Zaniya's family, her many friends, and people throughout our community traumatized by this terrible news," Geary said.

"In times like this, it is important to be able to lean on and take care of one another," Geary said.

Police remained at the scene throughout day, and Shea said officers were doing everything they can to collect surveillance video or other potential resources that could help in the investigation.

The police vehicles parked along the road Friday created an unusual scene in what's normally a quiet neighborhood, said Zandra Thomas, who's lived in the area for over 20 years.

Occasional visits from the fire department for fire alarms are usually the most she typically sees at the apartments, Thomas said.

Thomas said she didn't hear anything out of the ordinary overnight, even with the windows open.

Then around 8:30 a.m. Friday, she heard police sirens outside, and said her husband told her he saw at least a couple police cars driving around the block.

At first she thought a vehicle was broken into or stolen, but then state police arrived on scene and she realized the case must be more serious, Thomas said.

"My heart goes out to the family," Thomas said. "It's just awful."

Police requested that anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact the Manchester police department at 860-645-5500 or the lead investigator, Detective Jeremy Curtis, at 860-643-3302.