A heartbreaking day in Mississippi, as family and friends honor Deputy Jeremy Malone
Hannah Ruhoff
·1 min read
Law enforcement officers from as far away as Illinois and Connecticut traveled to George County to say goodbye Friday to their brother in blue.
According to George County Investigator Doug Adams, nearly 300 law enforcement officers accompanied the casket of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone in a procession from his funeral service at Agricola Baptist Church to Tanner’s Cemetery.
Gov. Tate Reeves also attended as Deputy Malone was laid to rest after Malone was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 4. Malone initiated a traffic stop on Rickey Powell, who got out of his vehicle and fatally shot Malone before driving off.
An emotional final radio call was made during a graveside service for Malone, indicating the end of his watch.
Take a look at photos from the events honoring Deputy Malone on Friday.
Few tech demos can match the spectacle of robotics. For many, the mere presence of a robot is shorthand for the future, and for big electronics firms, it’s a quick and simple method to let shareholders and customers know your company is still innovating. Whether or not those robots actually lead to salable products is almost beside the point.
NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.