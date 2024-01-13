A heartbreaking day in Mississippi, as family and friends honor Deputy Jeremy Malone

Law enforcement officers from as far away as Illinois and Connecticut traveled to George County to say goodbye Friday to their brother in blue.

According to George County Investigator Doug Adams, nearly 300 law enforcement officers accompanied the casket of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone in a procession from his funeral service at Agricola Baptist Church to Tanner’s Cemetery.

Gov. Tate Reeves also attended as Deputy Malone was laid to rest after Malone was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 4. Malone initiated a traffic stop on Rickey Powell, who got out of his vehicle and fatally shot Malone before driving off.

An emotional final radio call was made during a graveside service for Malone, indicating the end of his watch.

Take a look at photos from the events honoring Deputy Malone on Friday.

Members of law enforcement carry the casket of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone to the grave site at Tanner Cemetery following Malone’s funeral at Agricola Baptist Church in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Malone was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 4.

Bagpipers play during a graveside service for George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone at Tanners Cemetery in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

A law enforcement officer reacts as a final radio call is played during a graveside service for George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone at Tanners Cemetery in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

An American flag is waved above Highway 613 at the county line in honor of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Members of law enforcement carry the casket of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone to the hearse following Malone’s funeral at Agricola Baptist Church in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Honor guard and a trumpet player salute during a graveside service for George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone at Tanners Cemetery in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Attendees react to the final radio call during a graveside service for George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone at Tanners Cemetery in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Family place roses on George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone’s casket during a graveside service for Malone at Tanners Cemetery in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

The casket of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone is seen in a procession escorting Malone’s body from his funeral at Agricola Baptist Church in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and George County Sheriff’s Department salute the casket during a graveside service for George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone at Tanners Cemetery in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stands by as the funeral procession for George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone passes by on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Members of the George County Sheriff’s Department stand by as of law enforcement officers carry the casket of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone to the hearse following Malone’s funeral at Agricola Baptist Church in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Mississippi Highway Patrol state troopers lead a procession escorting the body of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone from his funeral at Agricola Baptist Church in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Honor guard salute during a graveside service for George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone at Tanners Cemetery in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Members of law enforcement carry the casket of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone to the hearse following Malone’s funeral at Agricola Baptist Church in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Malone was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 4.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, left, arrives at Agricola Baptist Church in George County for the funeral of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

The casket of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone is seen in the hearse following Malone’s funeral at Agricola Baptist Church in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Members Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries Department stand by as of law enforcement officers carry the casket of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone to the hearse following Malone’s funeral at Agricola Baptist Church in George County on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Mississippi Highway Patrol state troopers arrive at Agricola Baptist Church in George County for the funeral of George County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Malone on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.