Heartbreaking loss. $36 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix goes unclaimed

Super Bowl Sunday brought bad news to more than fans of the San Francisco 49ers.

The winner of an August 2023 Mega Millions drawing had until Feb. 11 to claim the $36 million jackpot, the Florida Lottery announced Feb. 8.

Nobody came forward.

Here's what we know.

Where was the winning Mega Millions ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold in Jacksonville. It was a quick pick ticket.

$36 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Publix

The ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville.

When was the drawing and what were the winning numbers?

The drawing was held Aug. 15.

The winning numbers were 18-39-42-57-63. Megaball was 7 and multiplier was 3x.

What was the deadline to claim the $36 million Mega Millions jackpot?

Deadline to claim the Mega Millions jackpot was midnight, ET, on Feb. 11. Yes, on Super Bowl Sunday.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate a winning ticket but the jackpot has to be claimed at a lottery district office.

Players can download the lottery’s free mobile app for iOS and Android devices to scan a ticket's barcode to see if it is a winner.

When do Florida Lottery prizes expire?

Prizes for the Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days from the date of the drawing.

To receive a single-payment cash option, a winner has 60 days after the draw date to claim the prize.

Scratch-off tickets and Fast Play game prizes "must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date. Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire."

What happens to unclaimed lottery prize money?

State law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

If a Mega Millions jackpot ticket isn't claimed within 180 days of the draw date, the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series, the Florida Lottery said.

It's not the first time a multi-million jackpot has gone unclaimed in Florida

A winning Florida Lotto ticket worth $44 million was sold on June 14, 2023, from a Sunoco gas station in Kissimmee.

It expired, unclaimed, in December.

What is Mega Millions and how do you play?

Mega Millions is a lottery game offered in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers – five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball). Or players can select Quick Pick to allow a machine to randomly select the numbers.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing. There are nine ways to win a prize, ranging from the jackpot down to $2.

Tickets cost $2.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Mega Millions ticket worth $36 million expires. Publix Jacksonville