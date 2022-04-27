"It's heartbreaking": Petersburg residents believe violence is tied to lack of recreation

One of Hafeez Shabazz's family members was shot this past weekend.

PETERSBURG—After the flurry of shootings over the past weekend, residents are heartbroken and distraught over the violence that has gripped the streets.

Seven people were shot in four separate instances, two of them fatally.

Three of the wounded victims were children.

Hafeez Shabazz, 45, was one of those who had a family member that was shot on Friday. Seven years ago, he also lost another family member to gun violence.

"That's the life out here. I always try to give them something different. Sometimes you can't," Shabazz said.

The city held a press conference yesterday morning to address the shootings.

Shabazz was among the multiple residents in attendance who believe that the lack of recreation in the city is tied to the increase in violence. He grew up in Petersburg when the city had recreational centers, pools, bowling alleys, and a plethora of afterschool and summer programs for children.

"We had all the community centers from Pecan Acres, to Harding Street, to AP Hill, to Pin Oaks-- [they] shut those down," said Shabazz."...as those things faded, we didn't have anything to fall back on."

Another resident who lost her 15-year-old godson Tyjuan Crenshaw II earlier this month to another shooting echoed his sentiments.

"[The city] don't give the kids nothing to do. They don't have no other choice than to be on the streets," said Gwendolyn Allen, 61. "So we all have to step up, the police department has to step up too. Everybody has to step up to the plate and try to help them."

"It's heartbreaking," said DeGeon Bradley, 57, who grew up in Petersburg. "You got to have something for the kids to do. It starts with education. I think if they had things to do in the school...they might not have all this."

At the press conference, Mayor Sam Parham and Police Chief Travis Christian also admitted that there aren't enough recreational activities for the youth. Christian noted that the city plans to fund the restarting of the Police Athletic League.

Shabazz also remembers when the Police Athletic League offered organized sports and boxing in the community, with the police interacting with the youth and building trust and mentorship.

In lieu of that, Shabazz, a personal trainer and nutrition coach, started his own organization called Gloves over Drugs and Guns. Every Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., he holds free classes at 29 W Washington, mentoring ad teaching the youth boxing, physical fitness, and mental wellness.

"What you have to target with these kids are mentality. No book will teach these kids, no outside people. It has to be somebody from the city."

That's why Shabazz does the work he does, because he's been in their shoes. And he's determined that the youth don't get caught up in a gang or locked up, like he did when he spent years in prison.

So far, Petersburg has seen eight homicides this year, compared to three this time around last year.

"If you lost a family member or going through bereavement or grief, keep your head up," said Shabazz. "I'm going through the same thing."

Joyce Chu is the Social Justice Watchdog Reporter for The Progress Index. Contact her at Jchu1@gannett.com or on Twitter @joyce_speaks.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg residents believe violence is tied to lack of recreation