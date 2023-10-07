‘A heartbreaking situation’: Family of 20-year-old killed in Raytown creates GoFundMe

The family of Jaden Brown, 20, killed on Oct. 1 in Raytown, created a GoFundMe calling for support from the community to cover funeral expenses and other financial burdens.

“Jaden’s extended family is pitching in with meals and other assistance, we hope that the community can provide relief to this family in a heartbreaking situation,” the message on GoFundMe said. “Please consider contributing a few dollars or whatever you can spare for Jaden’s funeral costs.”

Brown was the eldest of six children, the message said.

The GoFundMe, which launched on Wednesday, raised $1,550 of its $2,000 goal as of Saturday afternoon.

Brown was shot in a double homicide at about 2:13 p.m. near 61st Street and Raytown Road, police said. The other victim was Brendon Fisher, 19, Raytown police said.

The case remains under investigation, police said.