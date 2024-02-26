'Heartbreaking tragedy': Hope dims to find missing boaters alive. Here's what we know

An American couple who spent winters at a Florida marina have disappeared and are presumed dead after their catamaran was found abandoned and covered in blood in St. Vincent.

Ralph Hendry and his wife, Kathy Brandel, were last known to be near Grand Anse Beach, Grenada.

Both Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are listed under a Level 1 travel advisory, according to the U.S. State Department.

A Level 1 travel advisory urges U.S. citizens to take normal precautions in the area.

Other Caribbean islands are more dangerous, with Level 2 and 3 advisories in effect for the Bahamas and Jamaica, respectively.

Here's what we know so far as the investigation continues.

3 prisoners escaped from South St. George Police Station

Don McKenzie, Commissioner of Police for the Royal Grenada Police Force, said during a news conference Feb. 26, three prisoners escaped from the South St. George Police Station on Feb. 18.

The next day, they "commandeered" the yacht Simplicity, which had two occupants on board, Hendry, 66, and his wife, Kathy Brandel, 71. Both are U.S. citizens.

Information suggests the escaped prisoners "disposed" of Hendry and Brandel. The couple were were likely thrown into the ocean and died, police in Grenada said Monday.

“We have nothing conclusive to say that the individuals are dead," McKenzie said. "We still hold out hope that in spite (of) what might be a low probability, that they would turn up alive somewhere.”

The yacht then headed to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where the escaped prisoners were captured on Feb. 21.

Who were the escaped prisoners and what had they been charged with?

According to the Royal Grenada Police Force, the escaped prisoners were:

Ron Mitchell, 30,

Trevon Robertson, 19

Abita Stanislaus, 25.

All three had been charged with one count of robbery with violence.

Mitchell also had been charged with one count of rape, three counts of attempted rape, two counts of indecent assault and causing harm.

Yacht discovered by paddle-boarder near St. Vincent

A sailing captain was paddle-boarding near Saint Vincent when he noticed the yacht with a broken sail, according to People.

When he boarded the Simplicity, he found the deck covered in blood. He also found two passports belonging to Brandel and Hendry, People said.

In an email to an address he found onboard, he told the Salty Dawg Sailing Association, “The ship inside is very messy. “Can you contact them?”

"The good Samaritan contacted the St. Vincent coast guard alerting them of the situation; they in turn notified the local police. The Coast Guard took possession of Simplicity," the Salty Dawg Sailing Association posted on its Facebook page.

Salty Dawg mourns couple's disappearance

On its Facebook page Feb. 24, the Salty Dawg Sailing Association announced, "The Salty Dawg family mourns the disappearance of two of our long term members, Ralph and Kathy of Simplicity. Their family has issued a statement and wish to get the word out as broadly as possible."

Both Brandel and Hendry are veteran cruisers and long-time members of the Salty Dawg Sailing Association from its earliest days.

"Warm hearted and capable, they both contributed to building the SDSA and Kathy sat on the association’s board for two years," the organization said.

Salty Dawg live tracking map showed final anchorage for Simplicity

The Salty Dawg Sailing Association "has a live member’s tracking map where boats can be followed as they cruise and Simplicity’s track shows that Kathy and Ralph were anchored in Grenada and then the boat moved directly to its last anchorage off St. Vincent," the organization said.

'They were the sweetest people': Friend describes meeting couple at Fort Pierce marina

The couple previously had docked their catamaran at the Safe Harbor Harbortown Marina in Fort Pierce.

"They were the sweetest people," Keith Mallamo said in an email to TCPalm. Mallamo said he was friends with the couple when they docked their vessels at the marina in Fort Pierce.

One Christmas, Brandel baked cookies for everyone on the dock, and Hendry was always available to help his fellow sailors, Mallamo said.

Family issues statement

The following statement from Bryan Hendry and Nick Buro was posted on Salty Dawg's Facebook page:

"We want to reach out to the entire cruiser community to express our gratitude for everyone that worked to gather information from eyewitnesses and provide search and rescue support.

"It means so much to us that so many people cared for Ralph and Kathy as friends and fellow cruisers that they are willing to stop and help in whatever way possible.

"Thanks to all this input from this community we are able to develop a timeline of events. For the safety of the cruising community we are asking all cruisers, and anyone that is not affiliated with the officials with presiding jurisdiction, to stand down. The only way we feel this situation could be worse would be if anyone was hurt or endangered trying to conduct searches.

"We also want to applaud the St. Vincent authorities for their quick actions in securing Simplicity and their brave, swift response that led to the apprehension of three dangerous fugitives. We greatly appreciate the coordination of the St. Vincent and Royal Grenadian Police forces and Coast Guards in investigating these events."

GoFundMe page set up for Kathy Brandel, Ralph Hendry after 'heartbreaking tragedy'

A GoFundMe page was set up for Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry.

"The funds raised will go towards recovering the vessel and belongings, covering funeral costs, and providing support to the grieving families as they try to comprehend the depth of this tragedy," according to the page set up by Jessica Mause on behalf of Nick Buro, Kathy Brandel's son, and Ralph's son, Bryan Hendry.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the senseless act of violence that tragically claimed the lives of husband and wife, Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel.

"Kathy and Ralph were seasoned sailors who lived on their beloved catamaran, Simplicity. Their lives ended in unimaginable tragedy on Sunday, February 19th, off the shores of Grand Anse Beach, Grenada.

"Kathy and Ralph, experienced adventurers, spent their retirement sailing aboard Simplicity, spending summers in New England and embracing the warmth of Caribbean winters. Their final voyage with the Salty Dawg Sailing Association crew took an unthinkable turn as Simplicity was found abandoned in St. Vincent, bearing chilling evidence of a violent struggle.

"This heartbreaking tragedy has left not only the sailing community, but also their families, shattered." The GoFundMe page added Kathy Brandel had recently welcomed her first grandchild.

