‘It’s heartbreaking’: Wesley Chapel mourns teenager killed in hit-and-run

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County community is mourning the loss of a teenager who was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, at the intersection of Bellmeade Court and Chancey Road in Wesley Chapel.

“That is the wrong thing, it’s probably a drunk driver is what it is. You know, I don’t even know what to say, it’s heartbreaking,” said Rafael Fernandez, a parent in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder, 2013-2016 model, with right front damage.

Photo Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Two nights before Christmas, officials said the car was driving on Chancey Road and hit the 17-year-old, who was walking in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators said the victim died at the scene and the driver took off.

“I wish whoever did it just come through, you know, and at least admit to doing it, because that was a child. The parents say they was in the house never knew that their baby was laying out here with cops everywhere,” neighbor Tawasha Parrish said.

Flowers, teddy bears, angels and candles now line the street.

“I feel sorry for the family losing their child like that,” Fernandez said.

“It actually broke my heart when I found out that it was, you know, somebody that was over here that I actually saw every day,” Parrish said.

Neighbors News Channel 8 spoke with said the teenager lived right across the street from where he was killed.

“It’s just sad, because they’ve only been over here less than two months and for somebody to do that to a child, and just leave him, that’s just sad,” Parrish said. “I always just seen him walking, if I come out, I see him standing, you know. He’d have on his headphones sometimes, but never bothered anybody.”

Until now, neighbors said the area has seemed safe.

“A lot of kids over here ride they scooters and bikes home, so it’s scary now to know, you know, it’s not safe,” Parrish said.

The community is thinking of the family who lost their loved one right before Christmas.

“I feel sorry for the parents and God Bless, I hope they can get through this on Christmas,” Fernandez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol, *FHP or **TIPS.

