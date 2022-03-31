'Heartbreaking' wildfire near Smoky Mountains nears 4,000 acres, only 5% contained

A wildfire near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee has spread to nearly 4,000 acres as of Thursday morning and is only 5% contained, according to Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.

Waters said 11,000 homes had been evacuated throughout the day. The Hatcher Mountain Fire has impacted 100 structures and 3,700 acres, not including spot fires across the county. Five firefighting vehicles have been damaged.

Over 200 people and 70 agencies have been involved in the firefighting efforts, according to Waters.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene; one man was injured Wednesday and flown out by LifeStar. There was no update on his condition this morning.

Rainfall totals did little to compete with gusty winds overnight, lowering hopes of containing the fire that erupted in the popular mountain retreat in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Officials have not determined a cause, and evacuations are still in place.

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday afternoon on a nearby highway, anxiously assessing the status of a fire that erupted in the Wears Valley community.

Two helicopters moved overhead to dump water near several burning homes on the hillside after high winds and dry conditions sparked a brush fire and prompted an evacuation order for the area.

People watch as structures burn off of highway 321 from a brush fire in Wears Valley on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Besides the well-being of homeowners and dwellings in the tourist Great Smoky Mountains destination, the biggest worries are clusters of fallen trees. If they catch fire, Tennessee Division of Forestry spokesperson Brook Smith said, the rain can't do much to stop it.

At least 35 buildings were burned Wednesday, and one person was airlifted to UT Medical Center, said Sevier County spokesman Perrin Anderson.

"We're currently putting in lines and doing structure protection," Smith said. "As the fire breaks those containment lines, we are pulling back and readjusting, and putting in new lines. The wind is making this fire very hard to manage."

Resident Robert Goodhue was turned around mid-afternoon by a state trooper as he was driving towards his home. Goodhue said the state trooper told him the neighborhood was being evacuated.

“It was surreal,” Goodhue told the Knoxville News Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network. “I could see the smoke coming off of Walden’s Creek back there, and I was like, ‘That's coming from where I live.’”

As Goodhue watched the flames from the nearby Dollar General, he talked to a man who was crying as he watched his home of 34 years burn.

Goodhue called the situation “heartbreaking."

“Things can be replaced, people can’t,” he said. “I'm just really hoping everybody came off the mountain.”

The smoke could be seen for miles, as a plume was captured on the National Weather Service radar stretching from Pigeon Forge to Dandridge.

Another fire was reported in Anderson County at 3:35 p.m., with mutual aid requested for a brush fire. Marlow Volunteer Fire Department and other crews responded to the 30-acre fire in the area, and residents were asked to remain alert to the "evolving situation."

People watch as structures burn off of highway 321 from a brush fire in Wears Valley on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Red Cross volunteers have been put on standby and are ready to help if an overnight shelter is needed, said Sharon Hudson, executive director of the Eastern Tennessee chapter.

Hudson said as schools closed due to the evacuations, children were bused to the evacuation center so parents could pick them up.

Earlier Wednesday, Sevier County warned of a strong storm system approaching the area, bringing damaging winds to the entire area. Due to low humidity and high bursts of wind, a red flag warning was established.

Cows graze in a pasture off of Valley View Road as a wildfire burns in Wears Valley, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The National Weather Service warned that the day was shaping up to be very active, with a prolonged period of high winds coinciding with dry vegetation to produce elevated fire danger levels. Winds were expected to die down Thursday.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park issued a high wind warning and stated it planned to close several roads across the park in preparation for the expected high winds.

"At this time, the high winds are anticipated to affect primarily the Tennessee side of the park," the park wrote on its Facebook page. "Road closures may occur earlier than expected and additional roads may close as conditions warrant. ... Hikers are advised to avoid hiking during this time period across the park, particularly in areas with standing dead trees."

A helicopter dumps water from a nearby pond onto a wildfire in Wears Valley on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The 960-acre Thomas Divide Complex Fire, which broke out Saturday in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, was reported to be 60 percent contained as of Tuesday.

Firefighting continues, the park reported, adding conditions throughout the park continue to be dry with an enhanced risk for wildfires.

