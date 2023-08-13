'It's heartbreaking': Without sufficient food and fuel, Maui locals lean on neighbors to survive deadly fires

LAHAINA, Hawaii - Marina Sanchez and Dustin Akiona drove Saturday through dizzying, winding roads overlooking the ocean, desperate to find a way into Lahaina with the hundreds of dollars worth of supplies they had gathered for their neighbors− water, gas, flashlights, batteries, baby food, diapers. A law enforcement roadblock was making it difficult for people to get into the historic neighborhood that had been nearly completely destroyed days earlier by what has quickly become the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history, killing at least 93 people and destroying nearly 2,000 residential buildings.

Sanchez, 28, leaned out the window of the Toyota Tacoma, phone in hand, trying to get enough cell service to post an Instagram story asking for volunteers for help to complete another supply drop.

“I can’t believe they’re making it so hard to go and help people,” Akiona, 31, said as they inched closer to the checkpoint.

Sanchez told Akiona they would find a way to get to Lahaina with the supplies.

"Even if I have to swim," she said.

Five days after the fires began in Maui, residents said it's been difficult to provide food, fuel and other resources to those in the most impacted areas, including the hundreds of people who lost their homes. Law enforcement road closures and slow communication from a government that many accuse of failing to adequately warn them about the fires has prompted residents to create their own aid systems, with neighbors turning to each for shelter and other necessities.

Neighbors provide food, protection

Residents leaned on each other, too, days before as the fires rollicked through their neighborhoods.

Archie Kalepa wasn't home when the fires began, but his neighbors, including Shaun "Buge" Saribay, 42, knew that if his house caught fire, the others in the tightly packed cul-de-sac next to the Lahaina Civic and Recreation Center would likely burn. They joined firefighters on the front lines to protect his home, using water from a spigot on his property as bright orange flames and dark black smoke ripped through different parts of Lahaina.

Saribay wasn't sure he would live to see the next day. "With the survival mode in my head, I said, 'if I don't make it, if I don't make it, I'm gonna hide this phone where I think they can find it, where it's not gonna get touched, it's not gonna get burned," he said. "And if they do, my kids can, my family can watch this video on how me just saying how much I love them."

The flames burned down Kapela's garden shed behind his house, but the neighbors were able to save the main home on the land.

"They held it right to the bitter end, right here," Kalepa, 60, said.

Shaun “Buge” Saribay looks over the burned buildings and homes of Lahaina. Saribay lost several homes and a business after a wildfire fueled by winds from Hurricane Dora and dry vegetation destroyed much of the town.

On Saturday, just steps away from the fresh pile of rubble, ash and burned out cars, volunteers set out stacks of drinks, food, medical supplies, pet food and toilet paper outside of Kalepa's house. Trucks rolled into the makeshift rescue center throughout the day, dropping off necessities like gas and water.

Kalepa, a former lifeguard better known as Uncle Archie, said the cul-de-sac has become "a starting point to the rebuilding of our communities."

"Right now, this is not my home," he said, sporting a neon vest and a Walkie Talkie strapped to his chest, directing dozens of volunteers. "This is our community's home."

Archie Kalepa, 60, looks out at the charred remains of the garden shed in his backyard. The wildfire on Aug. 8, came within feet of his home. Kalepa has since turned his home into a supply hub for the Lahaina community.

'I'm just doing everything that I can for everybody'

Sanchez and Akiona gathered supplies after visiting Lahaina Friday, going house to house and asking people what they needed. Residents and reporters who visited Lahaina last week discovered the treasured town, home to cultural and religious sites that date back centuries, had turned into an ash-filled wasteland.

"It's heartbreaking. It's hard to come here and see how many people have been displaced, lost their homes," Sanchez said. "I'm just doing everything that I can for everybody."

Police were restricting access into West Maui because toxic particles from still-smoldering areas could harm people. Meanwhile, an unsafe water advisory was put in place in the Lahaina and Upper Kula areas, where some running water had been restored, Maui County said.

Dustin Akiona, 31, and Marina Sanchez, 28, gather supplies needed for community members in Lahaina on Aug. 12, 2023. Dozens of people are still missing and thousands were displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the town of Lahaina on Aug. 8. Crews are continuing to search for missing people.

As they moved slowly toward the roadblock, Sanchez got a call from a woman they'd met the night before who said she has 15 condos in Kihei people in need could use for free. Sanchez told her to post it on Instagram and promised to share it as well with her followers.

"Unfortunately, our government sites are not fast enough in getting communication," Sanchez said. "And the one thing that's good about Hawaii and our community is that we will, we are always on top of it with helping people and sharing information and letting everybody know, you know, uncle so-and-so auntie over here, she needs this."

When they finally reached the checkpoint, an officer told them they couldn't get in without an ID showing a Lahaina address. That meant the supplies couldn't get in either.

"It's just ridiculous," Sanchez said. "I know there's protocol, but the protocol is sometimes prohibiting people from getting what they need."

Akiona pulled over while Sanchez called anyone she could think of who might have an ID with a Lahaina address. Unsuccessful, they drove back the way they came, desperately asking other drivers in line if they could take one of their passengers to get through the checkpoint. After several failed attempts, 35-year-old Aaron Panlasigui hopped in their truck. He knew Uncle Archie, too, he said. Panlasigui flashed his ID, and the officer let them, and their supplies, in. Everyone in the car breathed a sigh of relief.

'People who live here are stuck here'

Kalepa's friend, Na'alehu Anthony, 48, arrived with a Starlink terminal, allowing people to use the internet via satellite system and contact their families. Normally, traveling to Maui was relatively simple for Anthony, but because of the road closures getting where he needed to go had turned into an odyssey, as it had for many.

"I got in the car, I got on a plane, I got on a four-by-four, I got on a boat, I got on an ATV, I got to here," he said.

He said a "distribution problem" had caused resources to pile up in places like Oahu. That prompted the community in Lahaina to self-organize, turning Kalepa's home into "ground zero for access to resources," he said.

Anthony said many roads and beaches nearby have closed, "so people who live here are stuck here, and they need resources coming through."

Burned houses and buildings are seen in Lahaina. Thousands were displaced after a wildfire fueled by winds from Hurricane Dora and dry vegetation destroyed much of the town. The death toll from the fire makes it the deadliest wildfire of the past U.S. century.

Saribay is one of those people. He said all of his family members, including his three children, made it out safely to another part of the island. But he lost his ID in the fire and doesn't want to leave Lahaina if he can't get back in.

"I mean, no one's gonna run around looking for their ID when their life is in danger," he said.

Saribay said he lost three of his own properties, a home that had been in his family for generations as well as a tattoo shop he helped run on Front Street. He worries that many of his neighbors will sell their land, which would drastically change their community, but he hopes that won't happen.

"All I can say is this is gnarly," he said. "Does it break my heart? Heck yeah, but I don't know. I just feel that this is gonna make the community stronger if the community can stick it out."

