'Heartbroken:' Family of Palm Beach Gardens High student killed in crash asks for prayers

A 17-year-old Palm Beach Gardens High School student who died in an early-morning crash this week is being remembered as a smiley teenager who loved to dance.

Friends and family members of Sariyah Robertson of Lake Park have taken to social media to memorialize her by posting photos of her spending time with family and videos of her dancing giddily with her sister.

Shining through those images is a fashionable and carefree girl who family members said loved spending time with children. Her family members called her by the nickname "Nugget."

In a public Facebook post, Robertson's family member Diamond Slater lamented the fact that her family would be planning Robertson's funeral instead of seeing her graduate this May.

"My heart is broken so bad," she wrote.

Royal Palm fatal crash: Impaired driver who hit, killed teens at bus stop sentenced, license revoked

Robertson died after the 2005 Hyundai Sonata she was riding in hit a concrete light pole near Presidential Way north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard just after midnight on Monday, Dec. 18.

The driver of the car, also 17, said he lost control after a dark-colored pickup pulled onto Congress and traveled south in the northbound lanes. The driver said he hit his breaks and lost control of the Hyundai, which spun about 180 degrees before crashing.

The young driver said the pickup stopped momentarily after the crash, then drove away south on Congress, West Palm Beach police said. Investigators are still looking for the truck's driver.

Palm Beach Gardens High School principal Jay Blavatt shared the news of Robertson's death in a note to parents. He said it was with "great sadness" that he had to notify them of the loss of a member of the Gardens High "school family."

'What I did was despicable': Palm Beach Gardens attorney sentenced on child-pornography charges

Blavatt said he was in contact with Robertson's family, and that school counselors would be available for students and staff members this week to help those who are grieving.

Students will finish school for the year on Friday and begin winter break. They'll go back to school on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Meanwhile, Robertson's family has not publicly shared details of her memorial service. They've publicly asked for prayers on social media.

Anyone with information about the crash or the pickup that left the scene is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator David Streigold at 561-822-1608.

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work. Subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Sariyah Robertson, Gardens High student, killed in Monday car crash