‘We’re heartbroken’: Family says 12-year-old was beaten to death by sister’s father

Two people faced a judge on Monday after police say they killed a 12-year-old boy in a north Charlotte home last week.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says 12-year-old Ahmad Wrighten died from severe trauma at a house on Sunwalk Court last Friday. Police arrested Anthony Wifgall and Demetria Robinson for murder charges.

Monday morning, the courtroom was packed as both of the suspect made their initial appearances.

Channel 9′s Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz was in court for the hearings. Both Wigfall and Robinson were told by a judge that they were charged with first-degree murder, and they were appointed public defenders.

Family members who spoke to Sáenz say that the young victim has no relation to either suspect, but that Wigfall is the father of Ahmad’s sister.

This is Ahmad Wrighten.



He was 12-years-old.



Police say he was murdered last week at a home in north Charlotte.



The two people who officers say killed him are due in court this morning.



The boy’s family told Sáenz that Ahmad was in town from Charleston for a graduation, and he was staying at Wigfall’s house last Friday. The family said Ahmad was beaten to death.

Monday, Ahmad’s family members were still in disbelief, but they vowed for justice.

“He was a typical 11-year-old, 12-year-old student who enjoyed life and the things that he did as a child,” said Michael Wrighten, the victim’s great-grandfather. “We’re not doing very well. We’re heartbroken and I don’t mind if the world knows it. I’m heartbroken; we cried together [Sunday] at church services.”

At 5, Sáenz shares the story of who Ahmad was, the memories his family had with him, and the questions they still have about the case.

