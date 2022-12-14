A ‘heartbroken’ family wants answers after 21-year-old killed in MS Coast police shooting

The family of a 21-year-old college student from Georgia is in mourning after he was killed by a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Isaiah Winkley, who was studying cyber security at Pensacola Christian College in Florida, died Saturday morning after Hancock deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 28030 Highway 603 in Kiln, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

“Pensacola Christian College is deeply saddened by the passing of student Isaiah Winkley,” the college said in a statement to the Sun Herald on Tuesday. “A heartfelt gathering was held Monday night at which students and staff prayed together in support of the Winkley family, friends, and the law enforcement officers impacted by this tragedy.”

The college said its priority now is to “provide support to the campus community.” The college has counselors available for students who need to talk.

Winkley’s death has left his family devastated.

“We are absolutely heartbroken over our son’s death,” his mother, Cathy Winkley, told the Sun Herald. “He is a good kid, a senior in Bible college and we cannot understand what happened.”

“He is not a violent person and does not own a gun. He loves the Lord and cares for people,” she said. “He is a leader at school and loves others. We have heard nothing but good from all of our family and his friends since the incident. This makes no sense to us. We just want to know what happened.”

Authorities have released little information about what happened the morning Winkley was killed.

MBI, the agency that investigates all police shootings in the state, said in their press release over the weekend that a “subject died” after “shots were fired” outside of the home in the Perkinston community.

The deputy involved in the shooting was not injured, the release said.

The Sun Herald has repeatedly reached out to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam for comment, but he has not responded.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said Winkley was pronounced dead outside the home. An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday in Biloxi.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam