‘Heartbroken’ Midlands sheriff’s office mourns the death of deputy

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was “heartbroken” to announce the death of a veteran deputy.

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore died of cancer, the sheriff’s office said.

Longshore had been a member of the sheriff’s office for more than five years after graduating from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Academy in 2016, the Newberry Observer reported.

She was “loved by all ... energetic and athletic,” and had “an infectious smile,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“She deeply loved her family, both blood and blue, and was committed to the people of Newberry County,” the sheriff’s office said.

The lifelong Newberry resident and 2010 graduate of Newberry High School began her career with the sheriff’s office as a corrections officer at the Newberry County Detention Center, according to the Newberry Observer.

Working in law enforcement was a family tradition, as the news outlet reported that Longshore had relatives that also worked for the sheriff’s office, as well as the Newberry Police Department, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

No funeral arrangements have been made public.

“We are heartbroken and extend our prayers to Janna’s family,” the sheriff’s office said. “The strife is o’er the battle done.”