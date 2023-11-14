Heartbroken mother desperate for answers after security guard son ‘caught in the crossfire,’ killed

A heartbroken mother is calling on the community to help police track down her son’s alleged killers.

On August 28, Sha’Darrian Jacobs, 33, was working an overnight security job at a parking garage off Spring Street in midtown Atlanta when he was struck in the neck by a stray bullet. Investigators say someone was trying to stop a group of burglars from breaking into vehicles parked in an adjacent parking garage when gunshots rang out.

“It took a toll on me,” said Velma Jacobs, who told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that her son was on his lunch break when he was fatally wounded.

“He didn’t have anything to do with it. He was just caught in the crossfire,” she said

In the days after the deadly shooting, investigators released photos of multiple suspects.

No one had been arrested, but a spokesman from APD told Channel 2 Action News that detectives are continuing to follow up on leads.

Jacobs’ mother described her son as a “homebody” who only left the house to go to work.

“He had worked there for about a year and enjoyed his job,” she added.

Jacobs added that her son always looked to put others before himself.

“He made sure I always had my medicine,” she said. “‘Mama, you took your medicine? Do you need any money to get your medicine?’ He always did that for me.”

Information can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line here or by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477). People can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

