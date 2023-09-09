‘We are heartbroken.’ NC deputy dies after box truck crash on drive to work, sheriff says

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was hit and killed when his vehicle was struck by a box truck Saturday morning, authorities said.

Auston Smith Reudelhuber, a 32-year-old deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, died at a hospital, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. Reudelhuber also was an Army Reservist who served six years active duty, the sheriff said

“We are heartbroken to share that we have lost one of our own in the line of duty,” Kimbrough said on Facebook. “We are asking for prayers for the Reudelhuber family as well as for our FCSO Family.”

Reudelhuber was driving his patrol car to his shift when he was hit in the 5200 block of North N.C. 150 in Davidson County at about 5:15 a.m., Kimbrough said. He died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, the sheriff said.

Further details of the crash were unavailable Saturday, including the name of the truck driver, the driver’s injuries and if any charges filed were filed.

Reudelhuber was hired in 2021 after working three years for the the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is with a heavy heart” the sheriff said he announced Reudelhuber’s death.

“Together we stand and together we will get through this, with the support from our community,” he said.

Funeral arrangements are still to be announced, Kimbrough said.