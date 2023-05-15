Heartbroken owner, police search for French bulldog stolen in Stockton

Pets going missing in Stockton is nothing new.

You see the posts in community groups on Facebook and Nextdoor, with loving owners pleading for neighbors to help them find their lost furry friends. They post photos of their missing cats and dogs and their last known locations and even offer cash rewards to those who find their pets.

But a missing French bulldog is getting special attention from Stocktonians online... and local law enforcement agencies.

Dior, a 15-month-old French bulldog, was stolen from a yard in the 3000 block of Lennon Way on May 2, according to police.

"Her owner misses her dearly and would like to have her back," police said this week.

Frenchies can fetch thousands of dollars in ransom or the black market for buyers looking for a purebred dog. The average cost for a French bulldog puppy is $4,500.

Pet Keen — a popular pet advice website — ranked French bulldogs as the most likely to be stolen.

Dior is not the first canine to be stolen — and she won't be the last. Statistics show that pet theft and "dognappings" have increased in the U.S. in recent years. An estimated 2 million dogs are stolen every year, according to the American Kennel Club.

"They are having a fashion moment, and this trendy status is part of what places them so high on our list of breeds most likely to be stolen," said Nicole Cosgrove, lead pet expert at Pet Keen. "They are also compact and less likely to bite than most other dogs, which is a major advantage for would-be crooks."

Instances of French bulldog theft have been making national headlines this month. Celebrities over the years have reported being stripped of their Frenchies as they walk.

On May 5, a man who arranged to meet a fellow animal lover at a New Jersey dog park so their French bulldogs could play together was lured to a nearby apartment complex, where his dog was stolen. The man said he received a text from the thief demanding $8,000 for the return of his dog, New Jersey news outlet reported.

On May 10, a man was taking his dog on a morning walk in Ladera Heights, a Los Angeles neighborhood, when a car pulled up next to him. Two people wearing ski masks jumped out of the car and shouted at the man to give them the dog. He was punched in the mouth and kicked several times, and the dog was taken, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Stealing a pet could land the thief behind bars, or even in prison, according to Animal Legal and Historical Center. To protect your pup, experts recommend purchasing an anti-theft dog collar, getting dog theft insurance, and ensuring you don't leave your four-legged friends alone outside.

Detectives continue to piece together clues to help Dior and her owner reunite. Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact detectives at (209) 937-8573 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. To support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Heartbroken owner, police search for Frenchie stolen in Stockton