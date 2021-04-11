  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'We are all heartbroken': Robert Shook, who initially survived shooting in South Carolina, dies

Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A North Carolina man who initially survived a mass shooting in rural York County, South Carolina, on Wednesday has now died, becoming the sixth person killed by a gunman who later took his own life.

GSM Services, the HVAC company that employed Robert Shook, announced his death Saturday night.

"It is with much sadness that we announce that late this afternoon our beloved co-worker, Robert Shook, succumbed to his injuries and passed from this earthly world. We are all heartbroken and our attention must turn to comforting each other and Robert’s family," the company's owners, Joel and Steven Long, said in an announcement.

The announcement added: "Please keep his family in your prayers tonight and in the coming days as we all face this together."

What we know: NFL player in South Carolina mass shooting will be tested for CTE

Robert Shook, a GSM Services HVAC technician who lives in Cherryville, is in critical condition after he was shot during a mass shooting Wednesday in York County, S.C. Five people have died.
Robert Shook, a GSM Services HVAC technician who lives in Cherryville, is in critical condition after he was shot during a mass shooting Wednesday in York County, S.C. Five people have died.

Shook and his GSM co-worker, James Lewis of Gastonia, were at the York County, South Carolina, home of 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, Barbara, 69, working when the shooting took place on Wednesday.

Dr. Lesslie and his wife died in the shooting, along with two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah and 5-year-old Noah.

The gunman killed himself a short time later after a standoff with police.

Shook, who family members said was shot six times, used his cellphone to call his work supervisor at Gastonia, North Carolina-based GSM Services for help, despite his injuries. His supervisor then called 911.

Shook fought for his life at Atrium Health's Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte for four days. Doctors told family members from the beginning his chances of surviving were slim.

His family and co-workers at GSM asked for the community to pray for Shook's recovery Friday.

Heather Thompson, who spoke on Friday on behalf of Shook's family, described her cousin as "Superman." Shook, like Lewis, was 38 years old and both men had three children.

"He loves his kids," Thompson said Friday. "He walks this earth and puts those work boots on every day for those three kids of his and his wife."

Dr. Lesslie was a beloved physician in the Rock Hill, South Carolina, community, a city of about 75,000 people. He had worked in the local hospital's emergency room for decades and also started two area urgent care centers.

The Lesslie family released a statement through the local sheriff's office describing their grief and calling for prayers for all involved, including the suspect's family.

"We are truly in the midst of the unimaginable," the Lesslie family said in statement. "The losses we are suffering cannot be uttered at this time. While we know there are no answers that will satisfy the question 'why,' we are sure of one thing: We do not grieve as those without hope. Our hope is found in the promise of Jesus Christ. To that end, our hearts are bent toward forgiveness and peace."

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Rock Hill , South Carolina shooting: 6th victim, Robert Shook, dies

Recommended Stories

  • Former Houston doctor who overcame COVID-19 walks Grand Canyon

    Doctors didn't give him a chance to make it, let alone walk again. But after 39 days in the hospital, he crossed off a life goal.

  • A TikToker Says Her Smile Was "Botched" After Getting Botox for TMJ

    It's the latest cautionary tale about Botox to go viral on TikTok.

  • Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw said he'll be 'essentially blind' for a month after emergency eye surgery

    Crenshaw said he underwent emergency surgery Friday in Houston for a detached retina in his left eye. He won't be able to see for at least a month.

  • Secret contracts show how China structures loans to become Africa’s “preferred” lender

    Chinese lenders use contracts to seek an advantage over other creditors in developing countries, a new report says.

  • Trump addresses GOP as power to shape national debate wanes

    Former President Donald Trump insists he's enjoying his life off Twitter. The press releases his aides fire off on an increasingly frequent basis are more "elegant," he says. Plus there's no risk of backlash for retweeting unsavory accounts.

  • An influencer's botched Botox procedure left her with one eye drooping and the other wide open

    Whitney Buha posted a video of her eyelid ptosis, a condition that occurs when the muscle that holds and controls the upper eyelid is paralyzed.

  • Prince Philip didn't want a big funeral, but things will look very different when Queen Elizabeth II dies

    From a secret codename to potential mass hysteria, here's what the hours, days, and months will look like following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

  • US: California militia members tried to thwart killing probe

    Four members of a California militia group associated with the anti-government “boogaloo” movement were indicted Friday on charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice in connection with a scheme to destroy records related to last year’s killing in Oakland of a federal Protective Services officer and the wounding of his partner, the U.S. Justice Department said. The men are accused of conspiring to destroy communications and other records about the May 29, 2020, killing of federal security officer David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of his partner as they guarded the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland. The officers were shot while a large demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was underway nearby.

  • These Sweet Older Ladies May Have Seemed Harmless — But They Were Really Vicious Killers

    For many, elderly women are expected to be sweet and gentle, grandmas who bake cookies and sneak gifts. Of course, they weren’t always depicted that way— in fairytales, they’re often the frightening witches boiling children and tossing them into ovens. And while that’s at odds with the images we have of grandmothers today, these five older female serial killers prove those stories aren’t total fantasy. Consider Dorothea Puente, the scheming landlord featured in Oxygen’s upcoming special, “Murders at the Boarding House,” airing Saturday, April 17 at 7/6c on Oxygen. Or Nannie Doss, a grandmother with a double life as a “Black Widow.” Despite the white hair and wrinkles, these women ruthlessly killed for their own gain. Here are some of the most fearsome “granny” killers of all time: Nannie Doss Nannie Doss, born in 1905, was dubbed the “Giggling Granny” by the press because she was so affable and cheerful. Of course, the crimes she was accused of were anything but sweet: The Oklahoma woman murdered four out of five of her husbands, spiking their food and drinks with rat poison and arsenic, Tulsa World reported in 2015. She killed one husband, Samuel, simply because “he got on [her] nerves,” she said. She also made off with hefty insurance payouts in all the deaths. Doss was also suspected of killing others close to her, including her own mother and two daughters, but only confessed to killing the four husbands in 1954. She was sentenced to life in prison in 1955, and died there 10 years later. Tamara Samsonova Tamara Samsonova’s crimes were absolutely chilling. Nicknamed “Granny Ripper,” the Russian woman was caught after she was recorded on video carrying her victim’s body parts in plastic bags in July 2015, HuffPost reported that year. Samsonova, 68, was apparently a caretaker for Valentina Ulanova, 79, but after an argument over dirty dishes she gave the woman sleeping pills and cut her with a saw while she was still alive. Authorities also believe she may have ate bits of her body, according to the outlet. Samsonova may have killed others — she allegedly detailed killing a husband and past tenants in her diary — but in 2017 she was found guilty of only Ulanova’s murder and sent to a mental institution with a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, British tabloid The Sun reported at the time. Faye Copeland Faye Copeland spun a sinister scam with her husband, Ray. In 1989, in a get-rich-quick scheme, the Missouri couple enlisted five transient men write bad checks to purchase cattle, before reselling the cattle themselves, keeping the money, and killing the men before the checks could be traced, according to a 1990 Associated Press report. They made $32,000 through their dirty dealings. Faye would later claim Ray acted alone and that he was abusive, but she was ultimately convicted and sent to death row. In 1999, her sentence was commuted to life in prison, where she died in 2004, the Los Angeles Times reported that year. Leonarda Cianciulli It was a fortune-teller’s prophecy, allegedly, that sparked this Italian woman’s killing spree. Leonarda Cianciulli had been told her children were all fated to die young, and tragedy certainly did befall her family. Of her 17 pregnancies, she lost 13 of her children, including three miscarriages, per a 2015 Gizmodo article. She apparently came to believe she needed to safeguard her surviving kids’ lives through some kind of black magic. Between 1939 and 1940, Cianciulli killed three women, all friends. She didn’t just murder them — she turned at least one woman’s remains into bars of soap that she gave to friends. She was ultimately caught and confessed to the murders and was sentenced to 30 years in prison and three years in an asylum. In 1970, she died while imprisoned at the age of 76, according to the outlet. Dorothea Puente Dorothea Puente may have seemed like a Good Samaritan, opening her Sacramento boarding house up to the elderly, the disabled, the mentally ill, and the homeless — but the truth was, she was stealing their Social Security checks and then murdering them, according to a 2011 Los Angeles Times article. Puente would poison them and then take the cash, raking in about $87,000 from her murderous schemes. She even spent some of the money on a facelift. She was eventually caught in 1988, three years after she opened the home, and seven bodies were found buried on the property. It’s believed she killed two others in 1982 and 1985, one of whom was an ex-boyfriend found dead in a box in a river, according to the outlet. Nicknamed the “Death House Landlady,” she was sentenced to life in prison in 1993, where she died in 2011 (but not before writing a cookbook called “Cooking with a Serial Killer.” For more on Puente, watch “Murders At The Boarding House,” airing Saturday, April 17 at 7/6c on Oxygen as part of Serial Killer Week, a special nine-night event on Oxygen diving into the most fearsome and fascinating criminals of all time.

  • Mom was consumed with caring for brain-damaged son. Florida could have paid her. It didn’t

    Over two decades, Choi “Julie” Nguyen bounced from one low-paying job to the next: dishwasher, custodian, manicurist. As a single mom raising two daughters and a profoundly disabled son, Nguyen could never hold a job for long.

  • Dr. Finberg explains latest reports about COVID-19 vaccines

    Dr. Robert Finberg gives his perspective on Pfizer seeking authorization for use in kids ages 12-15 and reports of possible adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

  • Inter Miami’s preseason matches Sunday vs Toronto FC, Miami FC canceled

    Inter Miami’s final preseason games on Sunday against Toronto FC and Miami FC have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

  • Girls’ Sweet 16: Sacred Heart’s ‘havoc’-maker helps lead Valkyries to state finals

    The Valkyries scored 10 unanswered on way to state semifinals victory.

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fired New Hampshire high school track coach speaks out

    Bradley Keyes tells 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' he was terminated from school for failing to institute mask mandate

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • EXPLAINER: What the release of 2020 census numbers means

    After a decade of planning and a head count that took place against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic, natural disasters and partisan legal battles, the U.S. Census Bureau is releasing the first numbers from the 2020 census before the end of the month. The state population count conducted every decade determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. A lot is at stake: The state population figures known as the apportionment count not only determine political power but the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

  • Will Zalatoris is likely in the final group of the Masters on Saturday. Who is he?

    Former Wake Forest golfer closes his second round at the Masters with three straight birdies to play himself into Saturday’s final pairing with leader Justin Rose.

  • US unveils new rules for government contacts with Taiwan

    The State Department on Friday unveiled new rules for U.S. government contacts with Taiwan that are likely to anger China but appear to reimpose some restrictions that had been lifted by the Trump administration. The department announced the changed policy in a statement that said the Biden administration intends to “liberalize” the rules to reflect the “deepening unofficial relationship” between the U.S. and Taiwan. Pompeo had lifted virtually all restrictions on contacts with Taiwan, including allowing Taiwanese military officers to wear uniforms and display the Taiwanese flag at meetings with U.S. officials.