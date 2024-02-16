‘Heartbroken:’ Somber vigil held for woman slain, other victims in Kansas City shooting

Standing against a backdrop of Kansas City’s skyline, candles shining through darkness, members of the crowd bowed their heads in prayer.

A day after a mass shooting left one woman dead and nearly two dozen others wounded by gunfire, Rev. Emanuel Cleaver III called upon a higher power to unite people of all backgrounds, touch the minds of elected leaders to address violence and help inspire young people to resolve conflict peacefully.

“We are angry. We are upset. We’re hurt. But we know Lord in the midst of all of this you are right here us,” said Cleaver, one of several faith leaders who took part in a vigil honoring the victims of the Chiefs rally mass shooting.

Roughly 75 people gathered for the somber occasion Thursday evening at Skywalk Memorial Plaza, near Children’s Mercy Hospital, where nine children were treated for gunshot wounds. Joining members of the faith community were activists, City Council members, distraught Kansas Citians and close friends of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother who died in the shooting Wednesday.

Rosina Valdivia, who attended alongside her husband Eddie, fondly remembered Lopez-Galvan, 43, as the teenage girl who grew up with her sons on the West Side.

“We’re sad. We’re heartbroken. But most of all, we’re angry that her life ended so tragically,” she said. “And I hope her legacy lives on through her family, and I know our community will keep her legacy going on.”

The shooting at Union Station put a tragic and horrific end on what was a joyous celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory. As of Thursday, Kansas City police had identified 23 gunshot victims in total and said two juveniles remained in custody.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday the shooting appeared to stem from a dispute that turned violent. Police have not shared further details about what led up to the altercation.

Criminal charges had yet to be announced by authorities. A third juvenile who had been detained was not involved and has been released, according to police.

During the vigil on Thursday evening, Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, 5th District, applauded the emergency responders and everyday citizens who banded together in the face of the terror. She said the city was working to provide support to those affected.

“Remember that we are not defined by this tragedy. We are defined by our courage, our strength and our unwavering spirits. Hold on to hope. Lean on one another. And know that a brighter tomorrow awaits,” she said.

Kyle Hollins, founder of Kansas City youth anti-violence initiative Lyrik’s Institution, referenced the young people in police custody. He pointed to a cycle of trauma in Kansas City driven by violence.

“What happened yesterday was somebody’s trauma that wasn’t dealt with. Somebody’s struggles that weren’t dealt with. Somebody’s heartache that wasn’t dealt with became something that everybody had to see and join in on. And what that did was it created the next set of trauma,” Hollins said.

Vince Ortega, director of Jackson County COMBAT, called for Kansas City to unite behind a larger goal of enacting stronger gun laws.

“This is going to take political action. So as a voice, we have to collectively let our leaders know that there has to be some legislative change with guns. And in order to do that it’s going to take all of us,” Ortega said.

Other friends of Lopez-Galvan attending the vigil Thursday included Christina Nunez, who said she has been friends with her since childhood.

“She’s like a sister to me,” Nunez said.

Nunez said she was glad to see support from the community. But she also hopes there will be real action to address violence in Kansas City and prevent another tragedy.

“I hate that this had to happen to her,” Nunez said through tears Thursday night. “I hate that we had to lose her this way. But if that’s what it takes, for her to be lost that way to get something done for the community. I think she would want it that way.

I think if it would help … heal Kansas City and find a resolution to violence, I think she would gladly give up her life for that. That’s the kind of person she was.”

Members of the community, including Christina and Daniel Nunez, second from right, gathered at Skywalk Memorial Park in Kansas City for a candlelight vigil Thursday night to show support for the victims of the mass shooting, including their longtime friend, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the shooting on Wednesday during the Chiefs Super Bowl rally.