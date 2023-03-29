'We are heartbroken': Tuscaloosa leaders mourn death of Huntsville police officer

A 36-year-old Huntsville police officer killed in line of duty Tuesday was a Tuscaloosa native and a graduate of Hillcrest High School.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Mayor Walt Maddox offered condolences Wednesday morning after the shooting that killed Officer Garrett Crumby and injured his fellow Huntsville Police officer, 34-year-old Albert Morin.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of former Tuscaloosa Police officer Garrett Crumby," Maddox said in a social media post. "Officer Crumby of the Huntsville Police Department was a hero. My prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers. We continue to pray for Officer Morin, who is in critical condition."

Crumby and Morin were shot by a man who was captured after he barricaded himself inside an apartment, Huntsville authorities said.

Officer Garrett Crumby, a three-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday night, previously served for eight years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. [Submitted photo]

Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said Crumby worked at the Tuscaloosa Police Department for eight years, from November 2013 to August 2020.

"We are heartbroken" by Crumby's death, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a Wednesday morning statement.

"Officer Crumby served as a Tuscaloosa Police officer from 2013 until accepting the job with Huntsville Police Department in August 2020," the statement said. "His wife worked for us as a dispatcher for several years. While we were sad to see both of them go, we were glad they had settled in and were thriving in her hometown."

TPD mentioned a recent act of kindness by Crumby that drew attention in Huntsville.

"A Huntsville news crew recently highlighted a reunion between Crumby, a fellow HPD officer and a citizen they assisted in 2022. The man had been pushing his wheelchair, filled with groceries, down a busy road just as a storm was coming in. The officers loaded the wheelchair and groceries in their patrol car, drove the man home and had everything inside just as the heavy rains began. He understood this job isn’t just about responding to crimes — it’s about helping others and making connections with the people we serve," the statement said.

TPD said Crumby embodied the values of the law enforcement profession.

"Huntsville PD’s motto is 'Courage, Integrity and Professionalism.' Officer Crumby exhibited all of those qualities while serving the citizens of Tuscaloosa and Huntsville. Our thoughts are with his family, and the men and women of Huntsville PD as they mourn this terrible loss," the statement said.

Crumby graduated from Hillcrest High School in 2004. He volunteered with Englewood-Hulls department of Duncanville Volunteer Fire Department before it split off to become its own department. Crumby worked in the patrol division at TPD and during his last three years. He was also a field training officer who helped train new recruits.

Here's how the Associated Press described the events leading up to the officer's shooting:

A woman called 911 Tuesday afternoon and reported that she had been shot, Huntsville Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets. Crumby and Morin arrived at the scene and found the shooting victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect fired at the two officers, hitting them both, and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

The officers were taken to a hospital, where Crumby died from his injuries and Morin underwent emergency surgery and was in critical condition, city officials said in a news release.

The suspect was apprehended a little more than an hour later and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said.

Jail records show that Juan Robert Laws, 24, was arrested by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and booked into the Madison County Jail on a charge of capital murder of a law enforcement officer. He was being held without bond.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said the two officers were ambushed by the armed suspect..

“This is a devastating loss for our department, the Huntsville community and the state of Alabama,” Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles said in a statement. “As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers."

