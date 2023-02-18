‘Heartbroken’: Woman fights for answers after father was killed in 2018

The family of an Albemarle man is hoping someone will come forward after a father of four was killed five years ago.

Police still haven’t caught the person responsible. Ahead of the five-year mark of his death, Channel 9’s Erika Jackson sat down with Quanterius Watkins’ daughter, who’s determined to find her father’s killer.

“These are the pictures from the father-daughter dance that he planned for my birthday,” his daughter youth told Jackson.

Quanterius Watkins was killed in February 2018 in Albemarle. His killer has not been found.

Shaver, 17, is a self-proclaimed daddy’s girl.

“Me and my dad were closer than ever, doing everything together,” she said.

But she’s missing the other half of the father-daughter duo. Albemarle police said someone shot and killed Quanterius Watkins in February 2018. His family said he was at a friend’s house on Reid Street when it happened.

Watkins was just 31. Taylyn was only 12.

“I just had to grow up and face reality,” she said. “I had to grow up without that father figure who had always been there.”

Watkins’ killing stunned the Albemarle community. He served as a youth football coach and committed himself to serve a higher power.

“He was very, very much about the church,” his daughter said.

That’s why it’s difficult for his loved ones to process.

“I was just heartbroken, shocked,” Shaver said. “Just didn’t understand why anybody would do this to him.”

“Did you think your family would still be without answers five years later?” Jackson asked.

“No, I did not think that it would be unsolved. I thought there would be some justice for him,” Shaver said.

Feb. 27 marks five years without justice, without closure, without Watkins.

“We’ll obviously never forget,” Shaver said.

When asked what she wanted to say to the person responsible, Shaver said she wanted to ask a question.

“I just want to look them in their eye and ask, ‘Why?’” she said.

Shaver is preparing for prom, graduation, and college classes without her father’s support. She hopes to accomplish another major milestone this year -- finding out what happened to her dad.

“All I can do is just move forward and hope that he gets justice,” she said.

Police said at the time, they have not investigated many crimes in that neighborhood.

Albemarle’s Police Chief Jason Bollhorst told Channel 9 his detectives have followed all leads since Watkins’ death.

The department has also partnered with the SBI in the investigation.

Bollhorst said his team is dedicated to finding answers for the Watkins’ family and wants anyone with information to call APD.

