Heartland Advisors’ Top Detractor: Avanos Medical (AVNS)

Heartland Advisors, an investment management firm, published its "Heartland Value Plus Fund" second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio return of 3.35% was recorded by the fund's Institutional Class for the second quarter of 2021, trailing the Russell 2000® Value Index that delivered a 4.56% return for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Heartland Advisors, the fund mentioned Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) and discussed its stance on the firm. Avanos Medical, Inc. is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based medical technology company with a $1.6 billion market capitalization. AVNS delivered a -26.21% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 5.76%. The stock closed at $33.70 per share on August 17, 2021.

"The portfolio’s Health Care names were up on a relative and absolute basis but also contained a key detractor, Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS). Avanos, a medical device company that focuses on the pain management and chronic care markets, saw its shares weaken after its gross profit margins shrank due to a combination of short-term supply chain issues and a sales mix for the most recent period that was light on some of its high-margin products. We remain constructive on Avanos and believe the issues with its supply chain are temporary and that management has a sound plan for driving margins back up to the 60% level the business previously enjoyed. Additionally, the improved outlook for elective procedures should drive a resumption of demand for Avanos products. While the outlook remains positive for the company, shares trade at 2.5x estimates of 2022 enterprise value/sales—well below the 4x multiple commanded by its medical device peers."

Based on our calculations, Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AVNS was in 16 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the 1st half of 2021, compared to 13 funds in the previous quarter. Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) delivered a -13.56% return in the past 3 months.

