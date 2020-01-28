Heartland Express, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 7.7%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) shares fell 8.9% to US$19.15 in the week since its latest full-year results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$597m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 7.7% to hit US$0.89 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see analysts' latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:HTLD Past and Future Earnings, January 28th 2020 More

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Heartland Express's eight analysts is for revenues of US$671.5m in 2020, which would reflect a solid 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 16% to US$0.75 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$675.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.91 in 2020. Analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$20.56, with analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Heartland Express at US$25.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$16.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that analysts are forecasting Heartland Express to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 13%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 7.3% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the market are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.4% per year. Although Heartland Express's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern with the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Heartland Express. Fortunately, analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data does suggest that Heartland Express's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.