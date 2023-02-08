Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already know that Heartland Express' (NASDAQ:HTLD) stock increased by 8.6% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Heartland Express' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Heartland Express

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Heartland Express is:

16% = US$134m ÷ US$855m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Heartland Express' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Heartland Express' ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 26% does temper our expectations. However, the moderate 9.7% net income growth seen by Heartland Express over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Heartland Express' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 12% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Heartland Express fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Heartland Express Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In Heartland Express' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 8.8% (or a retention ratio of 91%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, Heartland Express has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 8.4%. However, Heartland Express' future ROE is expected to decline to 12% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Heartland Express has some positive aspects to its business. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • 4 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Given the likelihood of more rate hikes looming, stocks are sure to gyrate. Thus, invest in dividend players like Conagra Brands (CAG), S&T Bancorp (STBA) & BankFinancial (BFIN) for steady income.

  • Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle

    Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • This Cryptocurrency Just Surged Nearly 2,600% Overnight

    Today, the biggest mover in the cryptocurrency world, by a wide margin, is Gifto (CRYPTO: GFT). This little-known token has surged a whopping 2,593% over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET. Thus, at its current price of $1.60 per token (and with 1 billion tokens in circulation), this project went from a market capitalization of around $30 million to $1.6 billion in a few hours.

  • VinFast Cuts About 80 Jobs in North America, Including US CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its US chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraRon DeSant

  • 2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stock Bets Cathie Wood Is Taking Into 2023

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq represents a collection of more risky stocks than the other major indexes and that is reflected by a poorer performance in bear markets and a better display during bull runs. But the risks associated with the Nasdaq are mere child play compared to edgier funds such as Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF. Now that really hit the skids during last year’s bear, but the fund is also up 37% year-to-date, putting the Nasdaq's 15% gain in the shade. In fact, throwing more shade the N

  • Meta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as it tries to become more efficient, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWal

  • A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London

    On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily.

  • Anthony Scaramucci says his experience with FTX and ‘sociopathic’ founder SBF was ‘extremely disappointing.’ He’s now investing in a company run by a former exec of the imploded exchange

    Scaramucci accused the FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of intentionally duping many people, but said he had faith in former FTX exec Brett Harrison.