Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. You can purchase shares before the 8th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of August.

Heartland Financial USA's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.77 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Heartland Financial USA has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $46.42. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Heartland Financial USA is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Heartland Financial USA's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Heartland Financial USA has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Heartland Financial USA worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Heartland Financial USA looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

