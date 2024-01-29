Heartland's 60 Forward Center features bistro, duckpin bowling, hobby hub

A design rendering shows the plans for a bistro area at the 60 Forward Center, which is currently under construction at 205 S. Walnut Ave. Heartland of Story County is collaborating with Mary Greeley Medical Center and the City of Ames Department of Parks and Recreation for dynamic programming at the center.

With a bistro, patio, duckpin bowling and state-of-the-art workout equipment, the new facility being built at 205 S. Walnut Ave. seems like a place for young adults.

However, the $10 million project is aimed at people 60 and over and replaces the 70-year-old Heartland Senior Services center that was razed to make way for it.

“We are changing the vision of aging,” said Nancy Carroll, executive director of Heartland of Story County. “People no longer want to be called senior, elderly, older adult. So we knew we just had to blow up that branding and naming of everything.”

The new branding is focused on residents 60 and above.

Thus, Heartland Senior Services has become Heartland of Story County, and its new facility in the heart of Ames will be the 60 Forward Center.

Construction could be completed as soon as early summer.

Encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle

The 60 Forward Center will help people 60 and over be physically active and healthy. It will also offer a hobby hub and other socializing areas featuring activities such as crafts, bingo, and card playing.

The facility's centerpiece is an atrium with soaring ceilings and a fireplace with a floor-to-ceiling limestone fireplace. The two-sided fireplace will also open onto the patio on the north side of the building. The Bistro will be located in the center of the room with plenty of available seating.

The 60 Forward Center is expected to open this summer, replacing the 70-year-old Heartland Senior Services facility. The organization is now known as Heartland of Story County as it continues to focus on the health, wellness and vitality of residents 60 and over.

Collaboration is key to 60 Forward Center

The 60 Forward Center, located behind Hobby Lobby and Taco Johns, is a collaborative partnership between Heartland, Mary Greeley Medical Center, and the City of Ames Parks and Recreation Department.

“We knew we wanted to partner with Mary Greeley and Parks and Recreation to get the full breadth of programs that each of those partners bring,” Carroll said. “We can scale, then, those 40 years of a person’s life between 60 and 100 to offer whatever they need.”

Through the 60 Forward website, people can sign up for activities such as pickleball with Parks and Rec, a golf league at Homewood, or water walking at Furman Aquatic Center.

Collaboration is a cornerstone for Mary Greeley’s organization model, President and CEO Brian Dieter said in a news release.

“Making it easier to access programs and services that improve participants’ overall health delivers a big win for everyone,” Dieter said.

The facility leans toward extending life and enjoying every moment, located in a key part of the city with plenty of external access to shopping and activity.

“This model turns traditional thinking around into what best serves the needs of our residents,” Steve Schainker, Ames city manager, said in the release. “We are focusing on how to provide the appropriate attention to a growing segment of our population to ensure they remain vibrant, healthy and independent members of our community.”

Heartland will be headquartered in the new building, as will entities such as Meals on Wheels and SHIIP.

The Adult Day Center, which offers programming for adults with dementia, will be located on the west side of the building with its own entrance to make the area secure.

A helping community hand

Private donations have been crucial to the 60 Forward Center, which just needs about $300,000 more to meet its $10 million goal.

There are still naming opportunities available for areas such as the duckpin bowling.

Named rooms include:

George and Jan Beran Multi-Purpose Room

Karen and Jim Beckwith Hobby Hub

The Bill & Deb Fennelly Strength/Cardio Room

Patricia and Louis Banitt, M.D., Jane and Leo Milleman, M.D., and Suzy and John Shierholz, M.D., Conference Room

Donald Payer Multi-Purpose Room

Fitch Family Adult Day Center

