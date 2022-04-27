Heartless Queens crooks steal iPhone from woman in wheelchair

A pair of heartless Queens crooks swiped an iPhone from a woman sitting in a wheelchair, police said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old victim was approached from behind by the robbers on Cross Bay Blvd. near 161 Ave. in Howard Beach about 2:45 p.m. April 11, cops said.

One of the men bumped the woman’s wheelchair while the other reached down and grabbed her iPhone 12. They ran off with the phone.

The woman wasn’t hurt.

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Both are described as being in their mid-20s and having a medium complexion. One wore black jeans, an unzipped gray hoodie over a black hoodie and a black face mask. His accomplice was wearing ripped blue jeans, a grey Adidas hoodie and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.