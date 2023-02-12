Heartless thieves posing as Con Edison workers rob woman’s Brooklyn apartment — even taking wheelchair

A pair of ruthless crooks posing as Con Edison workers forced their way into a Brooklyn woman’s apartment, where they handcuffed and blindfolded her before stealing her TV and even what appeared to be her wheelchair.

The two men knocked on the 58-year-old woman’s door in Brownsville on Feb. 6 at around 11:58 p.m., claiming they were with Con Ed, cops said Saturday. When the unsuspecting victim opened her door, one man pulled out a gun and the creeps forced their way inside.

The thieves then handcuffed and blindfolded the woman before ransacking her apartment and taking off with $300 worth of her possessions.

Surveillance footage shows the thieves hauling large bags of stolen goods. One man can be seen pushing an assortment of items into the hallway on a wheelchair taken from inside the apartment.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

The two men, described as about 30 to 40 years old, with medium builds, were last seen wearing dark clothing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).