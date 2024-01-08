‘Hearts break’ for pregnant pup abandoned in park. Now she and 12 babies need homes

A pregnant pup discovered decent people do exist in the world during a trying time after she was abandoned in a park.

The Nebraska Humane Society posted a soul-shattering post on Jan. 5 directed at the former owner of the newly named Phoebe regarding her happy ending with her 12 little ones (yes, 12) that were born after she was taken in.

“To the person who brought her to a park and drove away: We don’t presume to know why you did what you did. Maybe money is tight right now. Maybe you didn’t want to take care of her puppies. Maybe you just didn’t want her anymore. Whatever your reasoning was, our hearts break for her,” the post started.

“Our hearts break for her, your dog, who stood next to the road and watched as your car got farther and farther away, confused about why she’d been left behind.”

The shelter goes on to say that the “trooper” of a mom went on to have 12 puppies over the course of two days — and two years, with five being born in the final hours of 2023 and seven in 2024.

“She’s already a great mama to all of them,” the post continued. “You should know that she’s a sweet and snuggly girl. Maybe you already knew that. “You should know that we’re calling her Phoebe, a name that means “radiant”, because that’s what she is to us.”

The caption goes on to give appreciation to the person who rescued Phoebe and brought her in safely.

“Thank you. We’ll take it from here.”

Pretty Phoebe

People were extremely moved by the post and thanked Phoebe’s saviors.

“Thank you NHS! Thank you for taking care of Phoebe and her babies! It is awesome that you’re there for all the babies that don’t have anything or anyone else!” another noted.

“Thank goodness she was found right away and brought in somewhere safe for her & her babies,” someone expressed. “I hope she and all of her little ones find the most wonderful forever homes, where they will get the love they all deserve!”

“I am bawling! Poor sweet girl,” one person said. “Glad she had an angel.”

The Nebraska Humane Society tells McClatchy News that Phoebe’s black and white puppies will be ready for adoption once they’re weaned and have been spayed or neutered in about two months’ time. An adopter has been lined up for Phoebe as well.

