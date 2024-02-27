'Our hearts are broken': 12-year-old Middleboro fire victim wanted to be a babysitter

MIDDLEBORO — New details have emerged regarding the fatal fire that occurred over the weekend in Middleboro, which claimed the life of a 12-year-old Middleboro middle schooler.

Jasmine Lane was identified as the victim, according to a joint press release from Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, Middleboro Fire Chief Owen Thompson and Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

WCVB reported that Jasmine and her three sisters were being cared for by their grandmother, who suffered serious burns during the fire. Jasmine’s parents were away about to travel on a Caribbean cruise when the fire occurred. They were able to get back to Middleboro on Monday.

“We've lost my 12-year-old daughter, who was more than everything," Jasmine's father Jim Lane told WCVB. "There was so much potential and, for this to happen, our hearts are broken in a million pieces."

Jim Lane, told WCVB his mother is in critical condition. Jasmine’s three siblings are expected to be OK.

Jasmine Lane, 12, died in a house fire in Middleboro on Pearl Street on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

What happened on morning of fire?

The fire happened around early Saturday morning, at around 2 a.m. at the Lane residence, 27 Pearl St.

Neighbors and family told WCVB the fire started on the second floor, and the source of the fire may have been an electrical device charging in an outlet.

The Plymouth County DA’s Office said by the time Middleboro’s fire department arrived on the scene, both floors of the home were on fire.

Jasmine was trapped inside the home. First responders attempted to gain access, but heavy fire conditions prevented their entrance. Once the fire was knocked down, Jasmine was found deceased inside the home.

Eleven year-old girl dies in a fatal house fire at 27 Pearl Street in Middleboro on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Other victims of the fire included a 59-year old man and a juvenile female, possibly one of the siblings, who were transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment. Their injuries were described by authorities as less severe.

Firefighters from Raynham, Bridgewater and Lakeville provided mutual aid at the scene, and firefighters from Carver covered Middleboro stations.

Cheerleader who wanted to be babysitter

Jasmine was a student a Nichols Middle School in Middleboro. Her father told news outlets “she was a cheerleader who loved her family, loved her friends, loved her sisters, she wanted to be a babysitter.”

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this student’s family during this unimaginably painful time. We will be providing ongoing support to the family and offer our assistance in any way possible," wrote Carolyn Lyons, Superintendent for Middleboro Public Schools, in a letter to the school community.

How to help the family

A GoFundMe for the family was started by Wendy Wyman, stating to be the landlord for the Lane family. At time of writing, over 700 donations, totaling around $42,000, have been raised through the GoFundMe.

The fire remains under investigation by the Middleborough Fire Department, the Middleborough Police Department, the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said in the press release said, preliminarily, no foul play is expected surrounding the fire.

