'Our hearts our broken': Friends remember Antelope teen killed in car crash

Family and friends of an Antelope teen killed in a car crash are trying to come to terms with what they're calling a huge loss. A memorial of candles and a photo of Reuben Anikhimik, 16, are at the corner of Antelope Road and Antelope North Road, where the crash happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. Anikhimik died when the car he was driving rolled after hitting a truck when changing lanes. The car, also carrying his 15-year-old brother and a 14-year-old friend, slammed into a utility pole at the corner of the intersection.

