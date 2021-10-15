"Our hearts are full of shock and sadness," says Britain's Boris Johnson after MP murdered

Reuters Videos

A British lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who attacked him at a meeting with voters from his district.David Amess, the member of parliament for Southend West, in Essex, England, was targeted at around midday at a meeting at a Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.Armed police swooped in on the church and said a man had been arrested. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.Emergency services fought to save his life inside the church, but in vain.They added that a 25-year-old man was arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.Colleagues from across parliament expressed their shock and paid tribute to Amess, who held regular meetings with voters.