'My heart's still broken': Family of Tito Kingsby confronts killer during sentencing hearing

A Louisiana man was sentenced Monday in Des Moines County District Court to 40 years in prison for charges related to the October 2019 killing of Tito Kingsby, who had moved to Burlington in 2017.

Moshun Reed, 21, initially was charged with first-degree murder for the Oct. 27, 2019, shooting death of 36-year-old Kingsby. But Reed pleaded guilty on Sept. 17, about a week before his jury trial was set to begin, to lesser charges.

District Court Judge Mark Kruse on Monday sentenced Reed to 25 years for the lesser charge of attempted murder, 10 years for willful injury and five years for going armed with intent. The sentences will be served consecutively, and Reed will be eligible for parole after at least 70% of his 25-year sentence is complete.

Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer said several factors contributed to the acceptance of the plea agreement. The primary concerns were the location of witnesses and delays caused by COVID-19, she said.

"We have to consider numerous factors, not just the feelings of the family," Schaefer said. "We do obviously take those into tremendous consideration in terms of what we thought we could prove, and (assistant county attorney Christopher Scarborough) and I entered into a plea agreement that we felt was as just as we could get given the circumstances."

Speaking generally, Schaefer said her office has been accepting more plea agreements than usual to meet the Jan. 1 deadline for attorneys and court personnel to adjust to the shift away from pandemic-related processes.

"We are making plea agreements that we would ordinarily never make in order to at least have a bird in the hand as we're facing those new timelines of Jan. 1," Schaefer said.

Reed's trial had been rescheduled at least five times since he was charged.

'This is my son. This was a human being': Family hoped for prosecution on first-degree murder charge

Several of Kingsby's family members who traveled from Shreveport, Louisiana, to Burlington for the sentencing said they were unhappy with the plea agreement and felt Reed should have been prosecuted on the first-degree murder charge, a conviction of which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

"This is my son. This was a human being," Benny Stephens, Kingsby's father, told The Hawk Eye ahead of Reed's sentencing hearing.

Tamika Kingsby, Tito's elder sister by two years, said she felt the terms of the plea agreement did not reflect justice.

"It was just a slap in our face," she said. "There's no justice for this at all."

Stephens and Tamika Kingsby were among 18 people to submit victim impact statements for Tito Kingsby's death, but only four were permitted to be read aloud during the hearing, as well as to be considered by Kruse while determining Reed's sentence.

Because Stephens' name was not on Kingsby's birth certificate, Stephens said, he was unable to be verified by the court as his father and therefore could not read his impact statement. Others whose statements were not permitted to be read or considered were written by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Per Iowa Code 915.10, "victim" includes "immediate family members of a victim who died or was rendered incompetent as a result of the offense or who was under eighteen years of age at the time of the offense."

Keokuk attorney Curtis Dial, who, along with Andrea Jaeger, was representing Reed in the case, referenced State vs. Ueligger, an Iowa Court of Appeals case, in arguing that immediate family under 915.10 be limited to only parents, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

"I believe that the victim impact statements that are not specifically from either parents, siblings, children, grandparents or grandchildren should not be considered and should be stricken from the record," Dial said.

Schaefer indicated only four would be read and the rest would be considered as community impact statements, which do not factor into sentencing.

Father remembers final phone call with slain son

The decision, of which he had been informed prior to the hearing, came as a blow to Stephens, who described his son as a "good-hearted person," "family man" and father who always saw the good in people and never held a grudge.

Stephens remembers vividly the last conversation he had with Kingsby more than two years ago, on Oct. 27, 2019. About 15 minutes after ending the phone call, Stephens said, he got a call from one of Kingsby's sisters saying she heard he had been killed.

"He never answered the phone and I blew his phone up trying to get in touch with him," Stephens recalled. "I was hoping that it wasn't true, but the more I called, the more he didn't answer. ... We just couldn't believe it. We couldn't take it. We just had to kind of accept it, but we couldn't accept it because it didn't seem true."

Their fears would be confirmed later that day when police identified the man whose body was found inside the home at 1216 Stowe St. as Tito Kingsby. He had been shot twice in the back of the head and three times in the chest, according to court documents.

Reed, who was 19 at the time, turned himself in hours later. He told police that he and Kingsby had gotten into a verbal altercation that became physical, according to court documents. He also told police that Kingsby had retrieved a handgun from another room and the two struggled for possession of the gun, at which point the gun was inadvertently fired, wounding Kingsby in the torso. Reed further told police that the two struggled for the gun again and that he shot Kingsby multiple times after regaining control of the weapon.

Several pieces of evidence at the crime scene contradicted Reed's account, according to the criminal complaint.

Filings made prior to the plea agreement indicate Reed had planned to argue self-defense and intoxication.

On Monday, Reed addressed the court, reiterating his self-defense claim as he read from a prepared statement.

"I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Tito's family," Reed said. "I know that as a young man I have no right to take another man's life. If I hadn't feared for my own, I never would have done so."

Family says Kingsby took Reed 'under his wing'

According to Kingsby's family, he met Reed while dating a relative of Reed's when Reed was a child. Stephens said Kingsby had taken Reed "under his wing" and treated him much like his own child.

Stephens said Kingsby had forgiven Reed after Reed allegedly threatened him with a knife in the past.

"He was not an aggressive person," Tamika Kingsby said. "He was sweet, loving and kind. He loved to smile always, and he put a smile on your face. He was a person who didn't hold grudges. He was a peacemaker. He was the kind of person who could move freely because he had no enemies, until the day he was taken away from us."

Stephens said the extent of the damage caused by bullets to his son's body forced the family to have a closed casket at his funeral.

No chance to say goodbye

Kingsby had moved to Burlington in 2017 to be with Reed's relative, Stephens said, but he kept in close contact with family in Louisiana via phone calls and frequent visits.

The last time Kingsby had been in Shreveport was in September, his mother, Linda Kingsby said.

"He was a lovely son and kept a smile on his face," Linda Kingsby said.

He was supposed to return in November to celebrate his sister's birthday, welcome his sister's first grandchild and spend time with his daughter.

"He said he was going to bring his daughter a puppy when he came back here, but he never made it back here," Linda Kingsby said.

Linda Kingsby kept her statement in court short.

"I forgive you," she said while facing Reed. "I loved my son to death. ... I'm still coping. My heart's still broken. It ain't never going to heal."

Tamika Kingsby struggled to speak through tears as she faced the man who killed her only brother.

"I stand before you today representing the multitude of lives that have been affected due to the event of Oct. 27, 2019," she said. "I never thought on this day that I would get such horrific, devastating news."

She recalled hearing the news from her sister and then speaking to her father. The family reached out to one another and convened at Linda Kingsby's home, where they broke the news in person.

"We were not prepared for this tragedy. We see people lose loved ones like this all the time but never believed it would happen to our family," Tamika Kingsby said. "On this day, we lost a wonderful man who was a child of God, a son, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, a friend and a daddy. And also a hero."

She went on to express how much she misses her brother's "humble, free spirit and gentle soul," as well as the sense of normalcy that has evaded her and her family's lives since Kingsby was killed.

"There will always be a Tito-sized hole in my heart and life," she said. "Moshun stole not only the life of Tito, but the normality, peace, stability, sanity and ability to sleep of an entire family and community. I expected to grow old with my brother. Now every day and every night, I can't escape the reality and accompanied grief that my happy, caring and loving brother is gone."

Tamika Kingsby also delivered a victim impact statement written by the mother of Tito Kingsby's only child, Tamylia, who is 9 years old.

"She has been traumatized by this situation," Tamika Kingsby read. "After two years, she's still in fear of losing her other parent or sibling."

Tamika Kingsby further stated her niece has become withdrawn and anxious since her father's death.

"This has destroyed her childhood," Tamika Kingsby said as she continued to read from the statement. "Moshun has a child, so whatever Tamylia is going to miss out on, his child will as well. He will miss out on the most important parts that every child deserves to have both parents' present."

In handing down Reed's sentence, Kruse remarked on the long-lasting impacts Kingsby's death has had on his family.

"During the course of the statements made by the family members in this case, common themes always come up, and they come up when someone dies suddenly and violently. ... You never get a chance to say goodbye or say your last words to that person," Kruse said.

Kruse also referenced statements made by family members expressing the pain of their loss.

"We're two years past when this happened, and the family members are feeling the pain as if this happened yesterday, and I hope you appreciate that," Kruse said. "It hasn't gone away in two years and probably never will go away, and that devastating loss to the family ... is something that you're going to have to live with."

