The heartwarming origin story of Starbucks drink sizes

Whether you take your coffee caffeinated or decaf, or are more of a tea tippler, America loves Starbucks, the Seattle-based coffee empire. All across the country, the trademark green siren logo coaxes us inside the coffee house’s doors, where it’s safe to say that the aroma of coffee beans brewing takes over from there.

Pumpkin Spice Latte on an early autumn evening? How about a refreshing Frappuccino to cool off on a hot summer day? Maybe you would rather indulge your penchant for tea with an Iced Green Tea Lemonade on a warm afternoon, or a Chai Tea Latte when deadlines loom. With plenty of seasonal offerings (there are upwards of 30 Starbucks holiday drinks to try alone!), limited-time beverages and bottled drinks thrown into the mix, there’s no shortage of options every time you walk into one of the thousands of Starbucks outposts across America. And even though so many of our orders are personalized to our preferences (one Caramel Apple Spice with an extra drizzle of caramel sauce, please and thank you), we all have to resolve the same question when we step up to that storied counter: What size?

Well, if you want to learn more about Starbucks sizes, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn more about Starbucks drinks sizes, including a fascinating look at how Starbucks got its uniquely named sizing lineup in the first place.

Why Starbucks Uses Different Sizing

While ordering a “short” or “grande” may seem second nature at this point, you may wonder why Starbucks sizing strays from the standard small, medium and large nomenclature traditionally used with beverages.

As a Starbucks spokesperson shared with TODAY, Starbucks’ current cup sizes were inspired by Starbucks founder and former CEO Howard Schultz’s first trip to Italy in 1983. In 1985, Howard Schultz left Starbucks, which he originally founded in 1971 in Pike Place Market in Seattle, and started Il Giornale, a company modeled after “the ritual and romance” the coffee connoisseur observed in Milan’s coffee bars. In 1987, Schultz acquired Starbucks. For his Starbucks menu, he used the Italian-esque Il Giornale menu — including the cup sizes Starbucks customers use today. You can check out Il Giornale’s menu and learn about its brand history here.

All the Starbucks Coffee Cup Sizes, Explained

As of 2023, Starbucks beverage cup sizes are as follows.

Starbucks Tall (12 fl. oz.)

Starbucks Grande (16 fl. oz.)

Starbucks Venti (20 fl. oz.)

Starbucks Short (8 fl. oz.); available for select beverages

Starbucks Trenta (30 fl. oz,); available for select beverages

Per a company representative, Starbucks beverage cup sizes are listed in the Starbucks app and on Starbucks.com alongside its full menu, and sizing is standard globally.

For Starbucks Short cups, you can only order this size if you would like a hot coffee beverage. Starbucks Trenta beverages are available for Starbucks® Refreshers, Iced Coffees, Cold Brews and Iced Teas.

Now, let's make that Caramel Apple Spice a Grande. Who's with us?

This article was originally published on TODAY.com